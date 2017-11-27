Why Rochas is Delaying Commissioners Swearing In

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has deferred the swearing-in of Commissioners and other government officials just like those who were appointed to serve as Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas that have been waiting for inauguration for months now.

Information reaching Trumpeta revealed that one of the reasons for the delay is that the Governor did not want to pay the Commissioners November salary when they did not work for it.

The Governor as we gathered also is suspecting that some of the appointees belong to Senator Ararume’s camp and for that reason he wants to monitor them properly before he allocates portfolios to such Appointees in order not to make mistake.

Governor Okorocha as we further learnt wants to finish up his wife’s birthday bash before any other ceremony.

We were told that the Birthday of Okorocha’s wife will consume a lot of money and time.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Nominees and TC Chairmen designates have started doing some official work without pay. Most of them as we learnt have been given the privilege to handle some functions at the State and local government levels without inauguration yet.

The appointees as we were told are paying their own financial contributions to support the governor’s wife birthday coming up this week.