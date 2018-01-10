





The failure to meet with the set target of Heartland Football Club and subsequent below performance of the team in the just concluded Bet9ja Nigeria National League super 4 tournament has been attributed to the delay in providing adequate logistics for the team to embark on a pre-season camping.

Head coach of the team coach Ramson Madu disclosed this while Fielding questions from journalists after the teams 2 — 1 defeat by Go-Round FC of Omoku at the final of NNL super 4 tournament at the Agege sports Stadium Lagos.

Coach Madu said since the end of the NNL championship Hearland has not engaged in any competitive game and should have resumed camping before the Christmas break but for lack of logistics all the Programs where shifted.

He said he was happy the team had this late minute opportunity to assess it’s new players as well as see areas that needs improvement before the NPFL kick off this weekend.

Hearland at the final game of the Bet9ja Nigeria National League super 4 lost to Go Round FC by 2 goals to 1, the team had earlier lost to Remo stars by a lone goal in their formality encounter and was placed second behind Go Round who emerged the overall champions of the 2016/2917 Bet9ja Nigeria National League.

Hearland won the best behaved team while the Coach of team, Ramson Madu won the best coach in the southern conference while Kwara United coach John Obuh won that of the Northern Conference.

The president of Heartland Chief Goodfaith Etuemena won the best president in the southern conference while Kwara United president prince Oladimeji Thompson won in the Northern Conference.

Heartland will this weekend engage visiting Sunshine stars of Akure at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri in the kick off of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League.