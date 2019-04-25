Probe of Imo Accounts; SG1, AG, 27 LGA Chairmen Dare Lawmakers

Probe of Imo Accounts

SGI, AG, 27 LG Chairmen Dare Imo Lawmakers

…Fail To Appear

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Crisis is in the offing among the arms of government in Imo state as the members of the executive arm, the Secretary to the state government and Accountant General of the State, including the Local Government Chairmen refused to honour an invitation by the state legislature.

In what appears more like a dying minute wake from slumber, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have commenced a subtle probe of Imo Accounts.

This was part of the outcome of the Plenary Session of the Members on Tuesday where they resolved to direct the Clerk of the House, Barr Chris Duru to write to the Secertary to the State Government,SSG, Account General of the State and the 27 Local Government Chairmen for interface at the House Planary.

The invited officials were expected to give details of income and the Money spent so far by the State.

It would be recalled that prior to this period, the House members never considered it necessary in the course of their legislative business to consider looking at the financial status of the state.

Clarifying the essence of the invitation to the aforementioned during the House sitting, the Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim said that the interface is for the interest of the house and lmo State in general.

Trumpeta however gathered exclusively that the speaker was under pressure to call for the interface with the SGI,AG and 27 LGA Chairmen, adding that any delay from the speaker to summon the Secertary to the State Government Account General or the 27 as the members had threatened him with impeachment should he fail to do their bidding in the probe arrangement.

It’s was also gathered that the speaker intentionally called for power break out during Sittings in other to avoid Plenary Sessions which angered others to call him to order or face the music. .

But on Wednesday, the those invited became absent signalling an attempt to challenge the authority of the lawmakers.

Another ugly side was the blackout as a result poor power supply that threw the complex into darkness forcing the House to vacate from the House