Contractors Abandon Govt Project, Bolt Away With Imo Money

By Okey Alozie

Contractors handling some of the Rescue Mission projects are now on the run with government money and material kept at the sites.

Our reporter who visited some of the project sites in Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zone observed that work have stopped as the contractors handling key projects in these areas are nowhere to be found. Even the building materials are reported to be carted away to unknown locations.

One of the affected projects is the new police station sited in Okigwe Local Government Area.

Our reporter who visited the Okigwe cattle market where the new police station is sited observed that the site manager whose names are withheld has ran away with some of the materials and for more than 3 weeks now the job has been abandoned.

Information revealed that the three young men that collected the contract money of N25m could not spend up to N5m from the money the collected and after some weeks disappeared with the money and other valuable items provided for the completion of the new police station building.

The contractors as we learnt collected their contract money off front. It was alleged that the youngmen noticed that the Rescue Mission government is on its way out, therefore they used the 95% of the total money given to them to buy properties for themselves and abandoned the completion of the new police station job.

Contractors handling market projects have also ran away with public money.

A visit to so many demolished markets in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zone shows that the contractors incharge of the reconstruction of these demolished markets are also on the run with millions of money which they collected for the building of shops. Road contractors are not left out.

Trumpeta gathered that the road contractors handling the major roads in Imo State have disappeared with huge sum of money without completing the job assigned to them.