Orlu Zone Senate; Release Okorocha’s Certificate of Return, Gen Chikwe Urges INEC

Orlu Zone Senatorial Election:

Release Okorocha’s Certificate Of Return, Gen Chikwe Urges INEC.

Following lingering delay in the release of certificate of return to Gov. Rochas Okorocha, APC candidate in the 2019 Orlu zone (Imo West) Senatorial election by the Independent Nationalization Electoral Commission, INEC, elder statesman, and political stakeholder in Imo state, Major General Sunday Chikwe (Rtd), has called on the INEC to take urgent steps in issuing the outgoing governor of the state with Certificate Of Return as senator-elect.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Monday, Gen.Chikwe said that, his appeal to the INEC was largely informed by the fact that, since the National Electoral Body had already announced Okorocha as winner of the election, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding his victory, there is the urgent need for the INEC to give him certificate of return, in the interest of democracy in the state.

Gen. Chikwe, further stated that, since the INEC publicly announced him as winner of the senatorial election in Imo west, other contenders in the race, including those of the PDP, and APGA, who felt aggrieved over Okorocha’s victory have no other option than to challenge his victory in court, for peace to reign in the zone, and Imo state, instead of rendering the red- chamber National Assembly( Senate) representation empty to the dissatisfaction of people of Orlu zone ahead of inauguration of the 9th Senate in Nigeria,come,June, 2019.

He however, argued that the INEC, having publicly declare Okorocha winner of the polls, should not deny him the right of representing the people of Orlu zone in the senate, even as he maintained that, such right can only be set aside by a competent court of jurisdiction.

In a related development, the elder statesman, also opined that justice should be done in the pending results of the senatorial elections in Okigwe zone(Imo North) by the INEC, so that the people of Okigwe zone may not suffer absence of a senator during the awaited inauguration of the 9th Senate.