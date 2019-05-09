Council Chairmen, Councillors Ambush Governor Elect

.Shake, Over Possible Sack After May 29 th

In a bid to escape being sacked from their offices, council chairmen and councilors who were products of the outgoing Owelle Rochas Okorocha administration are perfecting strategies to avoid being sacked from office by the governor-elect. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha if he takes over on May 29, 2019.

Part of the tactics to survive the expected onslaught from Ihedioha Trumpe ta learnt, is a court case the ALGON Imo is pushing to obtain an interlocutory injunction refraining the governor of the state from dissoluting them.

According to details of the planned court case Trumpeta stumbled into, the council chairmen and councilors are looking for an authority to stop the incoming governor from asking them out of the LGAs in the state.

The desire of the LGA chairmen to take proactive measures against the incoming governor is hung on latest decision of the federal government to fund LGAs directly from June 1.

Before now it has not been the best of the moment for Local Government Council chairmen and councillors who came into power during the tenure of Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the baton of power is about to change in Imo State.

After seven years in office, Okorocha organized council election last year to usher in a new set of officials at the LGA levels.

However, few months after they were elected, their continued stay in office is threatened by the inability of Okorocha to produce a successor in office who would have sustained their tenure in the councils.

It was not surprising that the LGA chairmen and councilors functioned as campaign officers of the governor’s adopted candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu, during the elections to ensure continuity of the Rescue Mission administration since AA candidate was the adopted candidate of Okorocha.

Trumpeta learnt that fear has already gripped the chairmen and councilors over the future considering the previous action of the Okorocha when he entered into power in 2011.

It would be recalled that moment after being sworn in as governor, the first official pronouncement Okorocha made was to sack the chairmen and councilors elected during the Ohakim era.

This newspaper was also informed that the serving chairmen and their councilors are scared stiff about what the incoming governor would do with them as he takes over in few weeks time.

It was further gathered that the palpable fear reached an alarming rate when the LGA officers started shunning offices and abandoned official cars for private ones.

The fear remains that Ihedioha would sweep away the council chairmen and councilors to create room for a caretaker committee immediately he is sworn in.

Though, Ihedioha is yet to make official statement on the matter, but has only indicated willingness to make the local government system virile and strong.