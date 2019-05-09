No Court of Appeal Reinstated Okey Eze- COTECA

No Court of Appeal reinstated Okey Ezeh-COTECA

In a bid to counter claims from the camp of Okey Eze that he has been restored as governorship candidate of the SDP, the campaign team of Dr Chris Anyanwu has come out to clear the air.

Apart from stating that it was a grand design to deceive the public, the Anyanwu group known as Committee To Elect Casmir Anyanwu (COTECA) described the purported reclaim of guber title as a bogus propaganda without kicking in truth.

According to COTECA, “our attention has been drawn to a news item carried by some local tabloids and radio station reporting of the purported claim of Okey Ezeh being reinstated as the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) Imo State in the just concluded governorship election.

“But for the purpose of keeping the records straight to avoid misleading the unsuspecting public we have against our earlier decision to blank out joining issues with desperados decided to make a comment on the issue.

“We wish to state on good authority that no Appeal Court anywhere reinstated Okey Ezeh as the Imo SDP guber candidate. As is typical of him, he is only on his normal ego trip with his usual propaganda for which Imo people have come to know him. We wonder what he stands to gain by deceiving the public each time. It appears he would stop at nothing to do this”.

“It would be recalled that when Dr. Casmir Anyanwu was declared the authentic candidate of the party, he rushed to the Court to file notice of appeal on the matter. Thereafter, he organized a Press Conference to declare to the world that he has become the candidate of the party courtesy of the Court when the matter was yet to be heard.

“Dr. Casmir Anyanwu in the records of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ran the election as the Imo SDP candidate according to results declared by it.

“Okey Ezeh is at it again. The Appeal Court sitting in Owerri presided over by Justice Agbo on Saturday ruled that the matter be reassigned by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for a retrial. Does that convey victory to anyone for a matter that has not been tried? Status quo wise Dr. Casmir Anyanwu remains the candidate of the party.

“The reinstatement Okey Ezeh is claiming amounts to a Pyrrhic victory or what the Americans would refer to as ‘ Wooden Nickel’-a Greek gift which amounts to nothing. It is already dead on arrival. But again we ask what is his desperation for a position which no longer has any electoral value and which by the expiry of time within which to hear it, it may not be entertained again by the court because that would amount to waste of the court’ s time. The 60 days allowed on the matter as a pre- election issue expired on Saturday midnight.

“The Statute of Limitation has played out against him and it is quite doubtful if any Court would be prepared to entertain the ‘’Greek gift’ ’ which he is celebrating. Realizing that the matter had become already an academic exercise and which has been over taken by events and time, the Appeal Court Judges had queried his lawyers what he needs the judgment for? Their response is that they need it to claim the leadership of the party in the state”.

The statement signed by Mr Charles Ndukauba Media Support, COTECA, it further reads, “Does it not amount to a contradiction or double speak that Okey Ezeh and his group would be claiming reinstatement and at the same reporting that the Court has ordered a retrial of the matter. Imo people are so wise to be so misled.

“We suspect that based on this fact which he is aware of, he now wants to domicile it in the minds of Imo people having lost out completely that he is the candidate of SDP through the back door courtesy of a non-existing Appeal Court ruling.