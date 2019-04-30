Okigwe zone Senate battle; Ndubueze, Onyirimba, Emenike Join Court Case

Another dimension to who occupies the senate seat of Okigwe zone came up two days as major participants in the election, PDP’s Patrick Ndubueze, APGA’s Charles Onyirimba and Ndubuisi Emenike of AA have joined the case instituted against INEC by the APC candidate, Ben Uwajumogu.

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday has granted the candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Action Alliance, AA, Attorney Charles Onyirimba, Hon. Patrick Ndubueze and Ndubuisi Emenike respectively leave of the court to be joined in a suit filed by the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that the commission set up committee to investigate the issue surrounding Imo North Senatorial district election. Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu not satisfied by the decision of the electoral umpire approached the court to restrain the INEC from taking further action on the Imo North Senatorial election.

In its ruling, a division of Federal high court Abuja presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Wednesday 9th April restrained INEC from taking further action on the Imo North Senatorial election.

Justice Taiwo further ordered INEC to stay any further action pending the determination of the application “for prohibition” and adjourned the case till 30th of April, 2019.

On 30th of April, it was further adjourned till Tuesday 7th May because of double fillings by two different lawyers of AA candidate, Engr. Ndubuisi Emenike.

At the resumed matter on 7th May, 2019, Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the applications of the trio and adjourned the matter till 20th of May for hearing.