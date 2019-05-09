BOB NJEMANZE APPEALS TO ARARAUME, UZODINMA TO WITHDRAW TRIBUNAL CASES AGAINST GOVERNOR ELECT

Bob Njemanze Appeals To Araraume, Uzodinma to Withdraw Tribunal Case Against Governor-Elect

Social avatar and fearless advocate of Good Governance, Prince Bob Njemanze has warned against any attempt by Groups or individuals to display acts that may derail peace and development of Imo State in the coming days.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri, the scion of the Njemanze Royal family of Owerri Municipality hinted that after the just concluded general elections, especially the Governorship polls which produced Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the winner, he had hoped that losers would sheath their swords for peace to reign in the State.

While Njemanze thanked the Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the last Imo Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma for being the tool God used to abort Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s plot to rule Imo in perpetuity, he however enjoined Uzodinma to be a conduit of peace, by withdrawing his case in the Tribunal and support Ihedioha just like the former Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who abandoned his ambition and pitched tent with Ihedioha for the peace and development of Imo State.

“Imo people will never forget Chief Hope Uzodinma who dropped his hitherto unchallenged Senate seat to free Imo from the strangle hold of a monster” Bob Njemanze said.

However he cautioned that “In the same vein, he (Hope Uzodinma) will lose every acclaim and honour if he is seen along the side of puppets and hirelings who were situated to distract any fair or credible election in Imo” Njemanze added.