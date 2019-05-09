Top Imo APC Chieftains Likely To Get Federal Appointments

As the general elections come to a close with the Presidential and Governorship elections, political appointments are now being “ shared” both at the State and National levels.

However, in Imo State where the Peoples Democratic Party PDP won the Governorship election, members of the APC whose party won the Presidential election are now looking towards Abuja for “ compensation” for work well done, while the PDP commences arrangement to take- over Imo State.

Following latest appointments released by Abuja, where the names of some Imo APC Chieftains appeared, indications are that as time rolls on, more names would be released.

Already, Dr TOE Ekechi has been inaugurated as member representing Southeast in the North East Development Commission, while Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, was nominated for Nigeria Railway Cooperation Board.

Those expected to be rewarded soon because of their dogged fight for APC and Buhari in Imo State include the out- going Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who fought his erstwhile Buddy, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to a standstill.

Others expected to be remembered by Buhari in Imo include Sir Jude Ejiogu, former SSG, his successor, Sir George Eche, APC Governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Chief Uzomah Obiyoh, Chief Felix Idiga JAFAC, Chief Azuatalam, Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) who dumped Okorocha for Uzodinma and Mrs (Lady) Love Ineh.

Others touted to be in the good books of Buhari in Imo are Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, former Imo PDP Chairman who pitched tent with Imo Deputy Governor and his Kinsman, Hon Goodluck Opiah, former Speaker Imo House of Assembly, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, and Bar Enyinna Onuegbu.

Indications are that the old Coalition that battled Okorocha is still challenging the out-going Governor who wants to plant his own men in Boards and Parastatalls in Abuja to the detriment of the real people who worked for Buhari.