Top Imo APC Chieftains Likely
To Get Federal Appointments
As the general elections come
to a close with the Presidential and Governorship elections, political appointments are now being “ shared” both at the State and National levels.
However, in Imo State where
the Peoples Democratic Party PDP won the Governorship election, members of the APC whose party won the Presidential election are now looking towards Abuja for “ compensation” for work well done, while the PDP commences arrangement to take- over Imo State.
Following latest appointments
released by Abuja, where the names of some Imo APC Chieftains appeared, indications are that as time rolls on, more names would be released.
Already, Dr TOE Ekechi has
been inaugurated as member representing Southeast in the North East Development Commission, while Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, was nominated for Nigeria Railway Cooperation Board.
Those expected to be rewarded
soon because of their dogged fight for APC and Buhari in Imo State include the out- going Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who fought his erstwhile Buddy, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to a standstill.
Others expected to be
remembered by Buhari in Imo include Sir Jude Ejiogu, former SSG, his successor, Sir George Eche, APC Governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Chief Uzomah Obiyoh, Chief Felix Idiga JAFAC, Chief Azuatalam, Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) who dumped Okorocha for Uzodinma and Mrs (Lady) Love Ineh.
Others touted to be in the
good books of Buhari in Imo are Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, former Imo PDP Chairman who pitched tent with Imo Deputy Governor and his Kinsman, Hon Goodluck Opiah, former Speaker Imo House of Assembly, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, and Bar Enyinna Onuegbu.
Indications are that the old
Coalition that battled Okorocha is still challenging the out-going Governor who wants to plant his own men in Boards and Parastatalls in Abuja to the detriment of the real people who worked for Buhari.
However, Trumpeta learnt that
there is a report from Imo State against Okorocha in the Presidency that he worked against APC in a bit to install his son inlaw Uche Nwosu as Governor, under Action Alliance AA platform, which affected the electoral fortunes of APC in Imo State and therefore Okorocha does not deserve any patronage from APC.