Rape Case: Divorcee Opens Up Again Over Affair With Reps Member, Uju

The alleged romantic affair between a member of the National Assembly from Imo State, Hon Kingsley Uju Chima and a lady, Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu is taking another dimension as the divorcee has opened up further on what she claimed transpired with the lawmaker leading to her court action.

An Instagram video clip, Trumpeta stumbled into on Thursday showed another tale from Kamalu about the alleged rape case.

The video clip is courtesy of the popular “Linda Ikeji blog”.

In the said video circulating wide in the social media, the woman claimed that after all the alleged torture Kingsley Uju made her to go through which resulted in her separation with the husband and kids, the lawmaker, she further accused went behind to stop the security agencies against investigating the report earlier made.

According to Kamalu, Uju paved his way to retrieve the rape petition she filed against him and further came in her presence with the same petition boasting that “he can always have his way with the use of his money”.

That, according to the lady infuriated her to begin to seek for justice.

“The case just ended like that. I tried as much as I could, but all to no avail”.

She also disclosed that she was arrested and detained for days by her husband during her secret affair with the lawmaker who she accused of making promises to her.

While expressing how vulnerable and psychotically trauma she was in the hands of Uju, she reiterates that all documents regarding the petition to the police and court are intact should anyone has doubts.

It would be recalled that she had last week caused traffic in the blogosphere for alleging sex escapades with Kingsley Uju Chima.

Kamalu told the Federal High Court in Lagos that she was raped by a Federal lawmaker on August 9, 2015 while he held sway as the then Deputy Chief of Staff Operations to Imo State government.

In a fundamental rights suit marked FHCK/CS/1458/19, she alleged to had been vulnerable after the encounter that led to her divorce with her then husband.