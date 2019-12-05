Chimezie Njoku Bags Prestigious Award from Nigerians in Diaspora

By Amaechi Kingsley

Dignitaries and various groups made up of Nigerian origin from all walks of life, resident in South Africa converged to honor an illustrious son of Mbaise, the All Progressive Congress, APC flag bearer for Aboh Mbaise State Assembly seat at the just concluded 2019 general election, Hon. (Chief) Chimezie Onyeulo Njoku for his outstanding contributions towards the betterment of Nigeria.

The dinner party held last Friday, 29th of November, 2019 at Garden Court Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, was with the theme/lecture, ‘Democracy And Good Governance In Nigeria: Role of The South African Based Nigerians’.

The occasion witnessed the Consul General of Nigeria in the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Adama Godwin represented by Consul Ezenwa, conferred on High Chief Chimezie Njoku “Nkwa Chukwu Kwere Mbaise 1of Mbaise”, a prestigious award as the “Grand Commander of Umuigbo Nile in South Africa”, on behalf of Imolites in South Africa.

Speaking on arrival, Hon. Njoku and family who were greeted with a hero’s welcome for his continued efforts in blazing the trails of good leadership and governance enjoined Nigerians in Diaspora to contribute their own quota towards the enhancement of positive growth in Nigeria.

The President General of Imo Union South Africa and Founder Chizet Foundation Global, laid emphasis on constructive criticisms and participation in the political sphere of Nigeria as basis for ensuring good governance at all levels, taking a comparable cognizance of the infrastructural advancement in (Diaspora) countries of their domain to Nigeria.

Hon Njoku further noted that the regrettable infrastructural decay back home can be remedied through a ‘Bottom – Top – Approach’ where Nigerians in the diaspora can collectively partner with government for sustainable development.

He narrated the ordeals and sacrifices he and his family went through in the struggle for a better Aboh Mbaise before, during and after the last election and promised continued support for good governance.

Hon. Njoku thanked all the personalities and various groups that honored, supported and encouraged his pragmatic vision as he urged all not to relent in pursuance of a better Nation.

Delivering the lecture on, ‘Democracy And Good Governance In Nigeria: Role of The South African Based Nigerians’, comrade Ifeanyichukwu Onwuamizu described Hon. Njoku as fearless owing to his enthusiasm to better the life of his people via the political, economic and social space.

He pointed out that Hon. Njoku demonstrated strong will for good governance haven emerged the flag bearer of the ruling party in Nigeria and had actualized that which should occupy the minds of all in diaspora.

He encouraged them to proffer best means by which they can replicate back home the good things seen and experienced in foreign lands.

Comrade Ifeanyi gave account of the political evolution of South Africa from Nelson Mandela till date, adding that Nigerians in South Africa, presents the best opportunity at rebuilding and repositioning the developmental agenda of our dear Nation politically and otherwise.

According to him, ‘we have seen the good, the bad and the ugly in this space called South Africa. But I pray that we confine ourselves to the good because our own country Nigeria is already over infested with so much evil and a lot that has gone wrong. We can only bring back the good to effect the necessary change to the benefit of our suffering masses’ he concluded.

Meanwhile, owing to his leadership qualities and philanthropic gestures in Imo State, Hon. (Chief) Njoku had been decorated with numerous prestigious awards which includes the “Peace Ambassador Of Nigeria” by Peace Corp, Imo State chapter and a High chieftaincy title as “Nkwa’ Chukwu Kwere Ndi Mbaise 1 of Mbaise’ by HRM, Eze Charles Iroegbu and many others.