Nnamdi Kanu: FG Yet To Name How, Where He Was Captured, Brought Back .As More Speculations Trail Rearrest



As expectations remain high on explanations concerning how the breakthrough to get Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria, the Federal Government has continued to keep mute on the where he was picked and the process therein associated with renewed prosecution.

The Federal Government on Tuesday took Kanu to court in Abuja after he was rearrested to face trial. Minister of justice who first made the disclosure was unable to say where and how he was picked. The minister, Malami only revealed that it was the success of intelligence network of security operatives that saw to his re-arrest and consequent re-appearance.

Ministers statement sparked a row on how it was pulled through thereby forcing out several claims in the social media by many posters where the re-arrest occurred and how it was handled.

Furthermore, addressing the press on the matter, minister for information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed again failed to give details of how the re-arrest feat was achieved.

Speaking on how the re-arrest project was achieved, the information Minister said “what we can tell you once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations”.

No mention of the country and respective obligations with the country that may have led to the nabbing of Kanu were made open by Nigeria’s information minister.

The non disclosure has further fertilized speculations concerning where and how the re-arrest took place.

Trumpeta can report that, already the social media has been abuzz with claims and counter claims of the country where he was picked and how the extradition to Nigeria took place.

From claims that it was in Brazil and other European countries, speculators have joined Kenya and Ethopia as location he was picked even as no official statement has been released on the re-arrest.