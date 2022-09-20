ECOBANK Staff Denies Theft of N183m

A member of staff of Ecobank Plc, Imo State, Gbarugo Emmanuel has denied involvement in the alleged theft of N 183million belonging in the bank.

In a video posted on whatsapp group of Dominion City Church where he is a pastor Emmanuel pointedly indicted the branch manager of the theft.

According to the 42 year old Pastor the branch manager had engaged in paralled banking with some customers without being able to refund the affected depositors fund when they came forward for their money.

Emmanuel who disclosed that he had worked in Ecobank for 14 years in a customer service manager, said the branch manager would collect money from one customer to pay another.

Hear him “I want to state categorizedly that I have worked in the Ecobank Nigeria for 14 years as a customer service manager and I have not stolen N 1 from the bank. What happened in this particular case was that the branch manager had a lot of illegal dealings with the customers. He was tampering with customers fund illegally.

“He was doing what we call parallel banking. He would collect from that customer and pay another customer. At a particular point, he was not able to pay because customers were coming in large number.

“He came to me with all the bank and begging me that this customer be credited. After so much persuasion I remembered because I didn’t want him to lose his job and the banks name to be dragged in the mud. I was trusting he could pay back but he wasn’t able to pay immediately.

“To my greatest surprise, he didn’t pay back as expected. What happened was that he put his house for sale and the issue was escalating. His house papers are with the EFCC was looking for buyer I was surprise that our names were brought out that we stole the money”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had declared Pastor Emmanuel and one Ikechukwu Modestus Iroekwe wanted for stealing N183million belonging to the bank.

It called on anybody with useful information as to their whereabout to contact the commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maldugari, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices.