PDP National Scribe Frowns At Insecurity In Imo, Harassment Vendors, Assault Of Journalists

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu “Samdaddy” has decried the rate of assaults and harassment of Media Practitioners and Newspaper Vendors in Imo State, appealing to all government agencies responsible for such despicable act to be cautioned.

Anyanwu who made these observations through a release made available to Trumpeta through his media aide said;

“In as much as it is government’s responsibility to put a stop to incessant defacing of environment with shanties and unauthorized buildings, such task must be carried out with utmost respect to citizens’ rights.

“According to him, it therefore becomes wicked, despotic and undemocratic for same government charged with the responsibility of protecting and guaranteeing the rights of the masses to resort to illegal destruction of people’s property and sheer abuse of their constitutional privileges.

Anyanwu therefore describes as unacceptable, and regrettable the destruction of tables belonging to Newspaper Vendors and seizure of their valuables in the state by government’s agents, calling on those carrying out such uncivilized act of harassment and molestation of media workers to desist.

While expressing worry over the undue maltreatment and assault of unarmed citizens struggling to survive, Anyanwu warned that such uncouth conduct is capable of creating restiveness that may heighten or threaten the already worsened insecurity in the state.

He further called on security agencies in the state to always protect the citizens from undue molestation of government agents especially, now that their constitutional rights seem to be under threat.