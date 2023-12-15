First Mahi FC Celebrates With Proprietor’s Wife, Julie On Birthday

The management and players of First Mahi FC (male) and First Mahi Babes (female) has felicitated with the Chairman’s Wife, Lolo Mrs Juliana Onuoha on her birthday.

In a good will massage signed on behalf of the club’s management, technical crew and players by the club Secretary/Team Manager, Orji Sampson, they described her as a rare gem whose love for humanity knows no bounds.

“Dear Aunty Julie, we heartily rejoice and celebrate with you on this auspicious moment of your life.

“As you mark yet another year of your very enterprising and loving life, we at First Mahi family wish you a Happy Birthday and many more fruitful years ahead.

“We pray for God’s sustained love, strenght and blessings in all your endeavor.

In a related development, the club’s Chairman, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha also took to the social media to Felicitate and mark her lovely wife’s birthday with some lovely quotes including;

“My love I look forward to growing old together. Happy birthday to the love of my life. No one knows me like you and no one ever will.

“Happy birthday to my forever lover. My J’.