In what appears more like a neglect to statutory observations, Trumpeta has noted that there was nothing to show that the state clocked 48 years this February.

Imo State was among the state late Gen Muritala Mohammed, created in 1976.

Imo was created alongside Anambra state from the old Eastern Region by the military officer who later killed in a Military coup.

Trumpeta noticed that the state government may have turned a blind eye to events marking the celebration.

Unlike in the past where there were events, newspaper advertorials and commentaries to savour the date, nothing was heard from Government House, Owerri regarding the anniversary.

In some states having such peculiarities with Imo, the event to mark the 48th birthday was marked with pomp and pageantry.

More affected by the indifference attitude of the state government towards the anniversary are workers of the East Central State of the era who moved down to Imo State after the creation.

A retiree who served Eastern Region and later moved to Imo State relished the moment and said that the inability of the state government to mark the anniversary is unfair.

The retiree who is an Octogenarian appealed to the state government to always consider giving the date an attention to make them remember the creation of Imo State.