Inland Roads Rehabilitation Has Improved Owerri-Municipal Traffic – Works Commissioner, Nwosu

Imo State Commissioner Of Works Barr. Ralph Nwosu has reiterated that the recent rehabilitation of the first and second inland roads have helped to decongest traffic in Owerri metropolis.

The honourable commissioner who disclosed this while speaking with journalist in his office said that Imo State government had observed the deplorable state of the inland roads which serves as alternative route to motorist stressing that the need for the urgent rehabilitation of the road cannot be over emphasized.

According to him, his Excellency the Governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma in his 3R mantra approved the rehabilitation of roads in Owerri to decongest traffic, inland roads have been fully completed while some other roads in Owerri metropolis are still undergoing repairs, in the next few months there will be zero pot holes in Owerri that is the agenda.

The rehabilitation of the inland roads is part of the positive step towards the facelift of urban roads within Owerri capital city, the road was rehabilitated by autograph construction company limited.

We are aware that control post/ Assumpta cathedral road was closed down due to the construction work going on there which implies that inland roads will be in a regular use, all the roads in Owerri have become very busy now and the state government is not relenting in ensuring that citizens will not suffer hardship within this period of time, he said.

He further enjoined Imolites to cooperate with the state government by obeying traffic law, avoid destruction of government property and maintain orderliness which he described as the bane of achieving a better society while the government focuses on infrastructural development and creating enabling environment.

The resident engineer Peter Oleru noted that the 2nd inland road is about 500 meters length and 10 meters wide which took three months to be completed due to fortification of the bridge and drainage adding that all kinds of vehicle including trucks and trailers can comfortably use the road.

He further commended the government for the timely rehabilitation of the roads stressing that it is inline with the governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma 3R mantra with focuses on human and infrastructural development.