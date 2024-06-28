Enyimba’s Mbaoma, Ilechukwu, Others Nominated For NPFL Player, Coach Of The Month Award

Six players will battle for the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Player of the Month for May/June.

The players nominated for the award are Chijioke Mbaoma (Enyimba), Christian Pyagbara (Shooting Stars), Godwin Obaje (Rangers), John Bassey (Bayelsa United), Johnathan Alukwu (Sporting Lagos) and Sani Suleiman (Akwa United).

Mbaoma and Pyagbara scored four goals each for their respective clubs during the period under review.

Bassey and Alukwu scored five goals each, while Obaje netted three times for Rangers.

Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers) Kennedy Boboye (Sunshine Stars), Majin Mohammed (Niger Tornadoes) and Meremu Okara (Bayelsa United) are the contenders for the Coach of the Month award.

Winners will be decided by a panel of Nigerian football experts, and announced on Saturday, June 29, 2024.