Lack Of Implementation of Promotion, Minimum Wage Pay; Imo Workers Spoil For War With Govt

By Okey Alozie

Imo workers are set to confront the government over the non implementation of financial benefits of their promotion.

Our source revealed that the Civil servants of imo State may down their tools any moment from now just to register their greviance over the ill treatments melted on them by the present administration led by Dist . senator HOPE UZODINMA governor of imo state.

The workers recently during their meeting with Head of service narrated their ordeal and pleaded that governor should fulfil his promise on promotion and minimum wage civil servants .

It could recalled that for more than two years now , the governor pronounced promotion to workers up till now the financial implementation of the promotion of the workers has not been effected at all .

The workers are also protesting against the governor’s inability to fulfill national minimum wage promise

Which he made on worker’s Day , FIRST of MAY 2024

According to the aggrieved worker’s who spoke under strict annonimity to our reporter ,more than 15 state governors in Nigeria have started paying the new workers minimum wage

The workers further complained on the salary withheld and pension.

over 700 workers of imo state are not receiving salary from more than 11 months now

The aggrieved workers are calling on the governor of imo state to do something fast to rescue the unpaid workers of imo state . The pensioners are also complaining of their unpaid money.

