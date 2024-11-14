Reprieve For Senior Citizens In Imo, As House Of Assembly Wants Uzodimma 

To Set Up Management Homes In Orlu, Owerri, Okigwe Zones

•As Ozurumba Hints On Its Merits

By Onyekachi Eze

Concerned over the relative welfare of the aged in the State, a call for the establishment of Senior Citizens Management home has been sent to the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to consider it paramount in the three geopolitical zones of the zone.

This came from the Imo State House of Assembly motion, during its Tuesday, November 12, 2024 plenary session.

The Chief Sponsor of the motion and member representing Isu State Constituency, Hon Barr. Kingsley Ozurumba hinted that following the numerous needs for the senior citizens to be adequately taken care of, hence the motion.

The lawmaker recalled that unlike what is obtainable in the past, the trend seems to be shifting with most Children giving little or no efficient care for their aged ones.

Adding further, Hon Ozurumba presented that the motion aims at ensuring that senior citizens management home be set up in each of the 3 geopolitical zones for accessibility.

Speaking further, Hon Ozurumba in his assertion said, the senior citizens home will carter for the welfare of old people who retired from active service, but may be demanded to be taken care of on behalf of their families or Children.

He posited that the said senior citizens in their youthful ages served the society either in public service or otherwise, hence, restricted by age to fend and look after themselves the way it should be.

Ozurumba clarified that the reason he suggested a Public-Private-Partnership PPP arrangement was to enable the State government engage professionals like gerontologists who who take up the responsibility optimally for result.

Also, the Isu lawmaker said, government through the Memorandum of Understanding it would eventually sign with interested Partners who would take up the job will be generating revenue from care payments from families who needs such services in the respective would-be designated locations in the 3 zones.

The legal luminary highlighted further that the State government through the Ministry of Health will be in charge.

Ozurumba in the preamble of the motion further enlightened, “Whereas the Imo State Ministry of Health is responsible for the health and wellbeing of Imo State citizens, in accordance with the provisions of laid down Rules of our laws;

“Noting that the Imo State Ministry of Health as presently constituted, do not have any Department or Agency under it specifically designed to cater for the older or elderly citizens when they retire and have no one to take care of them most times;

“Further noting that there exist numerous private organizations that are in the business of Gerontology and how it is used to manage our senior citizens in Imo State;

“Cognizant that the PPP (Public Private Partnership) as a business model is used by Government to partner with private organizations and also can be used in this instance by the Ministry of Health to introduce this Department in order to benefit the elderly without incurring any cost to the Government;

“Observing the fact that there are organizations wanting to partner with the State Government with a view to having the PPP model put in place to enable them help the Government serve the people more;

“Observing further that the Imo State Ministry of Health either through its primary Health Centers in the Local Government or any other alternative organization can be used to anchor this programme in a Supervisory capacity. In the above instance, employment of auxiliary nurses/individuals with knowledge can be made under technical supervision, hence, creating massive employment. By these employments, jobs would have been created and youth unemployment reduced, a win all situation for all”.

Regardless, Hon. Kingsley Ozurumba expressed optimism that Uzodimma being a listening and proactive Governor would consider the resolution of the motion, even though he hinted of plans underway to presenting it as a Bill for possible Law.

Supporting the motion, Honorables Uche Agabige, Benard Ozoemelam, Uzoma Osuoha were thankful to Ozurumba for the articulate motion.

They had their reservation that unlike the Western world with such homes for the aged, such can’t be said in Nigeria not considering the positive impacts.

The Lawmakers gave their full backing to the motion and prayed it is considered as a matter of necessity.

The House however resolved to urge Governor Uzodimma to direct the State Ministry of Health to set up a Committee to commence the implementation of the programme for the good of Imo people.