Trumpeta Newspaper Consoles Family Of Horn Publisher Over Death Of Wife, Lolo Chioma Bright Njoku 

The Management and Staff of Trumpetason Investment Concept Ltd, Publishers of Trumpeta Newspaper and Weekend Trumpeta have extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Horn Publisher, Chief Bright Chimezie Njoku over the death of the wife, Lolo Chioma Bright Njoku which occurred recently.

Trumpeta Management in a statement regretted the untimely exit of Lolo Chioma Bright Njoku adding that it was not only shocking but the least to occur within the fold of the Publishers at this moment.

The Newspaper recalled the glorious moments of late Lolo Chioma Bright Njoku as she was an epitome of beauty, a peacemaker, mother and lover of her children who will surely be missed by all who crossed her paths during her lifetime.

Chief Bright Chimezie Njoku and the family including those she left behind are enjoined to take heart and be consoled that within the short period of her lifetime, Lolo Chioma Bright Njoku carved a niche for herself to deserve a space in martyrdom.

May her soul rest in peace