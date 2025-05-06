Welcome Address & Introductory Lecture for The GetBundi Education Technology and Doballi Virtual Assistant Training Program 2025 By Osita Oparaugo, Esq.

Good afternoon, everyone.

With immense joy and humility, I stand before you today to welcome the pioneer cohort of 1,500 brilliant and ambitious African youths to this landmark training program.

You are not just participants; you are trailblazers. We are launching a new era of African excellence in the global digital economy.

This training initiative, a bold collaboration between GetBundi Education Technology and Doballi, an AI-driven, Dubai-based remote job recruitment platform, represents more than a skills program. It is a career launchpad that bridges your potential and global opportunity.

As Virtual Assistants, you will be trained to deliver end-to-end operational support across industries shaping the future: healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, and human capital management.

These are buzzwords and arenas where precision, professionalism, and innovation matter deeply. And that is precisely what you will bring to the table.

Our facilitators are subject matter experts and practitioners who combine practical innovation with proven experience. This approach ensures that your training is theoretical, job-ready, future-proof, and globally relevant.

Let me be clear: you are not just being trained to be assistants. You are being shaped to become indispensable assets, individuals that CEOs, startups, and organizations across continents will count on.

The kind of talent you won’t find on any job board, elite, agile, and dependable. A core engine for the global Business Process Outsourcing industry.

So, I ask you to commit fully, be curious, rigorous, and dependable. This is your moment. You are not just part of a cohort. You are part of a movement that redefines Africa’s place in the global digital workforce.

Let’s make history. I thank you on behalf of GetBundi and Doballi, an excellent and resilient team.