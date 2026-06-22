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ADC Apex Leader in Ohaji/Egbema Congratulates Atiku, Amaechi; Urges Massive Support for ADC Candidates to End Political Marginalization

OHaji/EGBEMA, IMO STATE – The Apex Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Hon. Dcn. Emma Emenike Onyiwara, JP, has extended warm congratulations to His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, on his emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi on his emergence as the party’s Vice-Presidential Candidate.

In a congratulatory message made available to the press, Hon. Onyiwara described the emergence of the two statesmen as a significant milestone for the party and expressed confidence in their capacity to provide visionary leadership capable of addressing Nigeria’s numerous socio-economic and developmental challenges.

He also congratulated all ADC candidates contesting various elective positions in the forthcoming general elections, wishing them success and victory at the polls.

*Call for Unity and Support*

The ADC leader used the opportunity to appeal to the people of Ohaji/Egbema LGA to rally behind all ADC candidates, stressing that the forthcoming election presents a unique opportunity for the people of the area to confront and reverse decades of political neglect and marginalization.

According to him, despite the enormous contributions of Ohaji/Egbema to the economic prosperity of Imo State and Nigeria through its vast oil and gas resources, the area continues to suffer from severe infrastructural deficits and inadequate government presence.

He lamented the deplorable condition of roads, healthcare facilities, and public utilities across many communities in the LGA, noting that several villages still lack access to basic amenities such as electricity, quality healthcare, and modern road networks.

*Concerns Over Abandoned Development Projects*

Hon. Onyiwara particularly expressed concern over the discontinuation of the electricity project initiated during the administration of former Governor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and his deputy, Engr. Gerald Irona, in partnership with a multinational energy company, Watersmith.

According to him, the project was designed to provide electricity to communities within the Awarra Court Area, one of the major oil and gas producing zones in the state. He noted that substantial progress had already been made before the administration changed, after which the project was reportedly terminated.

He described the development as a grave injustice to the people of the Awarra Court Area, whom he said have remained among the highest contributors to the state’s oil and gas revenue while continuing to endure poor infrastructure and the absence of electricity and good road networks.

“It is unfortunate that communities that contribute immensely to the economy of the state and nation continue to suffer neglect while billions of dollars are generated annually from investments within their territory,” he stated.

*ADC Leaders Have Demonstrated Commitment to Ohaji/Egbema*

The ADC Apex Leader further maintained that many of the prominent political leaders currently aligned with the ADC have demonstrated genuine concern for the development and welfare of Ohaji/Egbema people over the years.

He recalled that former Governor Emeka Ihedioha remains the only sitting governor in the history of Imo State to have personally visited some of the most remote communities in the LGA to interact directly with residents, understand their challenges, and seek practical solutions to improve their living conditions.

According to him, the Ihedioha administration initiated several developmental interventions and demonstrated a sincere commitment to addressing the longstanding challenges facing the area before its tenure was prematurely interrupted.

*A Call to End Political Marginalization*

Hon. Onyiwara therefore urged the electorate to view their support for ADC candidates as an investment in the future development of Ohaji/Egbema and a pathway toward restoring inclusive governance and equitable distribution of government projects.

He emphasized that supporting the ADC would also strengthen the efforts of leaders such as Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Engr. Gerald Irona to continue their vision for the development of the LGA and ensure that Ohaji/Egbema receives the attention and infrastructure commensurate with its contributions to the state and national economy.

“As the elections approach, the people of Ohaji/Egbema must unite and make a conscious decision to support leaders who understand their challenges, identify with their aspirations, and are prepared to deliver meaningful development. Together, we can bring an end to political marginalization and secure a better future for our communities,” he concluded.This version is formatted in a standard newspaper style with a headline, introduction, thematic subheadings, and a balanced narrative flow suitable for publication in print or online media.

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