Spread the love

Renewed Hope Ambassadors Shake Ngor Okpala Council Area with Heavy Mobilization

*As Coordinator Chidi Ekeh Assures Victory for Mbata,Tinubu.

The Ngor Okpala Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hon. Chief Sylvester Chidi Ekeh, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, continued his strategic grassroots engagement in collaboration with Prince Alex Mbata Women Mobilizers Organization.

This engagement served as an opportunity to reinforce the message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to underscore the gains recorded in security across Imo State.

“Our party remains the most Progressive Party in Africa, and it is our collective duty to uphold that identity. More importantly, we must continue to tell our story and showcase the impactful Leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, whose achievements have set a standard for governance in our State. For me, this is not just about today, it is about the future. And with this team in place, I am confident that the future of APC in Imo State is strong, united, and full of promise,” Chief Hon. Chidi Ekeh said.

In his speech,Hon. Emmanuel Ukachukwu, the Ngor Okpala APC Secretary, congratulated the Women Mobilizers of Prince Alex Mbata Organization in joining hands with Renewed Hope Ambassadors to make sure for smooth victories in the forthcoming elections. He charged them to return to their respective Wards to mobilize support for the APC and communicate the achievements of President Tinubu and Governor Uzodimma to the masses,urging party members not to be distracted by opposing political movements but expressing confidence in the future electoral victories.

Hon. Ezinne Mrs. Chioma Amadi, Renewed Hope Woman Mobilizer for Ngor Okpala, called for unity among the people of Ngor Okpala, stressing that political disunity weakens collective strength. She assured the State and Ngor Okpala Renewed Hope Coordinator that Ngor Okpala remains committed and ready to deliver strong electoral support in the forthcoming elections.

Hon. Chidi Umezuruike, Renewed Hope Coordinator for Ward Seven,Ngor Okpala appreciated the presence of the Women for PAMPAM at the event,encouraging the people to continue supporting the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, and the APC in Imo State.

Umezurike highlighted ongoing infrastructural projects in Ngor Okpala, particularly the construction of the Ihitte/Umukabia/Umuneke road.

In conclusion, Hon. Chief Chidi Ekeh, the Ngor Okpala Coordinator, charged all Ward Coordinators and the forty (40) booth soldiers to strengthen grassroots mobilization and sensitization efforts to promote the Renewed Hope vision across Ngor Okpala.

About The Author