POLITICAL TSUNAMI IN IHITTE/UBOMA AS OVER 2,000 OBED AJONUMA SUPPORTERS JOIN ADP, DRUM SUPPORT FOR BISHOP EKURUME HOUSE OF REPS BID

There was a major political realignment in Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State as over 2,000 supporters of Hon. Obed Ajonuma officially collapsed their structure into the Action Democratic Party (ADP), while also declaring support for the House of Representatives ambition of Sir Chima Bishop Okereke (Ekurume).

The gathering, which held at Umuawuchi, the country home of Ajonuma, attracted a large turnout of political supporters and stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other political parties.

It was gathered that the defectors, who form part of Ajonuma’s grassroots political structure, unanimously resolved to join the ADP and pledged to work for the party’s victory in future elections.

In a show of solidarity, the supporters also drummed support for Bishop Ekurume’s House of Representatives ambition, describing him as a credible option for effective representation of the constituency.

Ajonuma, who was the PDP candidate for Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency in the 2023 elections and currently serves as ADP Chairman in the area, was present at the event.

Speaking at the gathering, members of the structure said their decision was driven by the need for stronger political alignment and renewed commitment to grassroots mobilization.

The development has sparked political discussions within the area, with observers describing it as a significant shift in the local political landscape ahead of future elections.

Further developments are expected as the ADP strengthens its base in Ihitte/Uboma.

By Kenkwo PeterClaver Chimaobi

(Umuawuchi, Ihitte/Uboma LGA, Imo State

June 20, 2026)