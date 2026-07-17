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Imo Assembly Hails Uzodimma’s Road Revolution, Backs Osuji’s Call Seeking Immediate Reconstruction of Key Isiala Mbano Link Roads

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for what lawmakers described as his transformative road infrastructure agenda, while calling for urgent intervention on two critical road projects in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area to deepen economic growth and improve rural connectivity.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Hon. Samuel Osuji, and co-sponsored by several lawmakers, on Wednesday, who praised the governor for the successful reconstruction of the Amaraku–Obollo–Umueze I–Umuelemai Road.

Osuji noted that the road project has restored smooth transportation, boosted commercial activities, and significantly improved the socio-economic wellbeing of residents of Isiala Mbano and neighboring communities in Ehime Mbano.

He described Governor Uzodimma as the State’s “Road Master,” saying his administration has continued to distinguish itself through aggressive investment in road infrastructure across Imo State.

While commending the governor’s efforts, the House urged him to approve the reconstruction of the Umueli Aku Amaraku–Dike Na Ofeiyi–Orie Ama Road, describing it as a strategic route whose deplorable condition has continued to impose hardship on residents.

According to the motion, the current state of the road has cut off direct access between Aku Amaraku and Orie Ama, forcing commuters, traders and farmers to travel through longer routes via Anara or the Umuelemai–Umuahia Road, resulting in increased transportation costs, wasted productive hours and avoidable economic losses.

The lawmakers observed that rehabilitating the road would drastically reduce travel time, facilitate easier movement of people and goods, improve access to the popular Orie Ama Market, and strengthen economic and social ties among the benefiting communities.

The House also drew attention to the ongoing rehabilitation of the Amaraku–Umuenyi–Umunkwo–Amauzari–Amandugba Road, expressing concern that construction work currently terminates at Umunkwo, leaving the vital Amauzari axis through to Amandugba unfinished.

Hon Osuji noted that Amauzari, one of the largest and most populated communities in Isiala Mbano with about 18 polling units, continues to suffer severe transportation challenges, especially during the rainy season when the road becomes almost impassable.

He was cold when he informed the House that the incomplete road has continued to deny residents, farmers and traders easy access to the renowned Afor Amauzari Market and other economic opportunities, thereby slowing rural development and increasing the cost of doing business.

The lawmakers who contributed to the debate maintained that leaving the strategic road corridors unattended would undermine the gains already recorded under the state’s infrastructure renewal programme and limit the economic potential of the affected communities.

Consequently, the lawmakers unanimously resolved to commend Governor Uzodimma for the reconstruction of the Amaraku–Obollo–Umueze I–Umuelemai Road and his sustained commitment to road infrastructure across the State.

They further appealed to the governor to approve the reconstruction of the Umueli Aku Amaraku–Dike Na Ofeiyi–Orie Ama Road and direct the contractor handling the Amaraku–Umuenyi–Umunkwo–Amauzari–Amandugba Road to immediately return to site and complete the outstanding Amauzari axis to Amandugba.

The motion, sponsored by Hon. Samuel Osuji, received overwhelming support from members of the House, including the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon. Kelechi Ofurum, Hon. Bernard Ozoemelam, Hon. Ozioma Worship Ebonine, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, Hon. Henry Agbasonu, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu, Hon. Obinna Egu and Hon. Princewill Amuchie, reflecting broad legislative backing for the appeal.

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