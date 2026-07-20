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PRESS RELEASE

This is to notify the general public that Mr Okechukwu Uchenna Uche-Ukah is not the Eze or Eze Elect of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom in Ikeduru L.G.A., Imo State . The Ezeship stool of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom is the subject matter of a pending court case at the High Court of Justice, Imo State. The Honourable Court issued an order of Injunction restraining the said Mr Okechukwu Uchenna Uche-Ukah from presenting and parading himself for recognition before any person, group, organisation and the general public, as the Eze or Eze Elect of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom, amongst other restraining orders.

Consequently, the general public is warned not to accord and/or address Mr. Okechukwu Uchenna Uche-Ukah as the Eze or Eze Elect of Uzoagba Ancient Kingdom as any such recognition in contravention of the express orders of the Honourable Court would be done in clear disobedience to the express orders of the Honourable Court for which such person, group or organisation shall be held liable in contempt of court and be imprisoned until he/they purge himself/themselves of contempt.

BE WARNED!!!

Signed

Chief Chris Munaonye Amarikwa (Plaintiff)

Obere Nwa Na Eb e Agu Mbo

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