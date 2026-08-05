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IMO ASSEMBLY RALLIES UZODIMMA TO OPEN NEW ECONOMIC CORRIDOR IN ORSU, SEEKS URGENT RECONSTRUCTION OF STRATEGIC LINK ROAD

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has intensified its support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s aggressive infrastructure renewal agenda by calling for the immediate reconstruction of the strategic Ihioma–Umuhu Okabia–Orsu Ihiteukwa–Orsumoghu Road with a spur to Eziawa-Ihitenansa, describing the project as critical to restoring economic prosperity, security, and normal life across Orsu Local Government Area.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Member representing Orsu State Constituency, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 and co-sponsored by sixteen lawmakers, reflecting overwhelming support for what they described as a vital intervention in the continued rehabilitation of communities once ravaged by insecurity.

Presenting the motion on the floor of the House, Hon. Agabige commended Uzodimma for the ongoing reconstruction of the Amaifeke–Ihioma–Ebenato–Awoidemili–Iseke Federal Road, noting that the project has rekindled hope among residents and signaled the return of government presence to communities that suffered years of neglect and insecurity.

He argued that while the ongoing road project is commendable, the reconstruction of the Ihioma–Umuhu Okabia–Orsu Ihiteukwa–Orsumoghu Road with a spur to Eziawa-Ihitenansa has become imperative to fully unlock the socio-economic potential of the area.

According to him, the road serves as a major internal link connecting several communities and would complement the ongoing federal road project by facilitating the movement of people, agricultural produce, goods, and services while accelerating the resettlement of displaced residents.

The House observed that the deplorable condition of the road has continued to impose severe hardship on residents, limiting commercial activities and slowing the pace of recovery despite the improving security situation in the area.

Lawmakers further expressed concern that leaving the road unattended could discourage thousands of indigenes from returning permanently to their ancestral homes after years of displacement caused by insecurity, warning that prolonged abandonment of the communities could undermine the gains already recorded in restoring peace to the locality.

The Assembly maintained that strategic infrastructure remains one of the strongest tools for sustaining security, stimulating economic growth, and rebuilding public confidence in previously troubled communities.

Consequently, the House unanimously resolved to urge the Governor to direct the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development to commence the immediate reconstruction of the Ihioma–Umuhu Okabia–Orsu Ihiteukwa–Orsumoghu Road with a spur to Eziawa-Ihitenansa.

The motion received massive backing from members of the House, including the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, alongside Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Ikenna Ihezuo, Hon. Kingsley Ozurumba, Hon. Princewill Amuchie, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu, Hon. Francis Osuoha, Hon. Samuel Osuji, Hon. Kelechi Ofurum, Hon. Bernard Ozoemelam, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu, Hon. Okechukwu Udeze, and Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha.

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