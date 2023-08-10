Trending Now
2023 Iriji Mbaise: Aboh Mbaise Council Boss Njoku Receives Kudos For Effective Planning of The Festival
High Court Judgment: LP Nat Chairman Has Power To Sack Rivers Executive
The judgment delivered on 31/07/2023 in Suit No: PHC/753/CS/2023 between Dienye Pepple & Anor v Labour Party, Julius Abure, Hilda Dokubo &Ors, the Rivers...
News Digest
Aboh Mbaise: SOLAD’S Selfishness Greed, Endanger Iriji Mbaise 2023- Says Ositadinma...
The SOLAD of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Mrs. Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, appears hell bent on desecrating the sacred Iriji ceremony of Mbaise, by breaking with virtually...
Udor Na Avuvu Humanitarian Foundation : Enriching Lives Adequately
By G. C. Emma There is a popular philosophical saying that blessing is the hand...
Random Musing: Access Bank Item Street River, Owerri
When Rivers in Imo State shall be counted, mention must be made of Item Street, River located on Item Street, Ikenegbu area...
Random Musing: Who will liberate World Bank, Fed Housing, Imo Housing Residents From Bad...
Time has come to ask a pertinent question about who will come to the...
Random Musing: The Rise And Rise of Agberosim In Owerri
One common feature that is winning notoriety in Imo State now is the presence of suspected road side touts disturbing the peace...
Petition To Police: Imo PDP’s Mileage Scares AP, Says Jones Onyereri
The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, Hon. Jones Onyereri, has said...
Heartland Queens Frown @ Antics Of Mischief Makers
.. Warns Against Cheap Blackmail The Management of Heartland Queens football club of Owerri has frowned at the purported rumours alleged by Bayelsa Queens Media...
Football Ad-hoc Committee: Amanze Uchegbulam Rejects NFF Appointment, Makes Case for Young Administrators
Foremost football administrator and Chairman, Imo State Football Association, Amanze Uchegbulam has rejected his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation as member of the...
Ikukuoma FC Eyes NNL Qualification After NLO One Promotion
..As Club Prepares For Nation wide Super 8 Following their promotion to the Nigerian Nationwide League One (NLO 1), Ikukuoma Football Club (FC) of Imo...
SEWFA League: Heartland Queens Held By GPWorld As Imo Strikers Rain Goals
..First Mahi Babes Tangles With Maureen Madu FA With just two days into the maiden edition of the South East Women Football Association SEWFA, League...
THE INNER AND OUTER REALITY OF RELIGION PART2
Religious men, don’t trust the cloud rather trust the sunshine for the sunshine is the inner light that governs all multidimensional activities that oversees...