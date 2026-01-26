Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Umuahii Obi-Mbieri Gets Relief As HRH Eze Osuji, Family Fund Construction Of 4km Road Project

..Indigenes Hail Royal Family’s Benevolence To Community Development

By Onyekachi Eze

Umuahii Obi-Mbieri community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State has begun a new chapter of development following the intervention of the royal family, as His Royal Highness, Eze Dr. Josiah Nzeremibe Osuji, (Eze-ukwu 1 of Obi-Mbieri), in collaboration with members of his family, commenced the construction of a 4-kilometre access road to ease transportation challenges and boost socio-economic activities in the area.

This gesture, it was gathered, has elicited jubilation and sense of satisfaction from residents of Umuahii, over the relief by the royal household, a development Prince Charles described as vital, noting that “there is no development without access to good roads.”

As a major boost in infrastructural development in the community, the family emphasized the importance of good road networks to sustainable development, noting that no meaningful progress can be achieved without access to quality roads.

From on-the-spot assessment conducted by journalists on Thursday, January 22, 2026, one of the sons of the Osuji’s royal dynasty, Prince Charles Ikechukwu Osuji, attributed the project as a deliberate effort by his father and the family to give back to the people.

He added that it would go a long way in addressing long-standing infrastructural deficits in the area.

Prince Osuji informed newsmen that over the years, Umuahii community suffered erosion menace, which surged from their neighboring community, Ogwa, thereby causing difficult movements whenever it rains.

He disclosed that for the fact that there are life changing projects and structures Eze Osuji had singlehandedly sited in Umuahii, it became paramount to fix the road.

Speaking further, he revealed that one of the key projects of his father in Umuahii is the Royal College of Health Technology that has over three hundred students, pointing out that there was no way they would have allowed such signature school to go comatose due to bad road.

For durability, the royal blood revealed that the 4km road has a solid drainage system sideways.

In appreciation, Prince Osuji commended Umuahii indigenes in diaspora for starting the work from Baptist to the bridge before his family picked it up entirely from the earthworks, gutters to ashphalting.

Further setting records straight, Prince Charles affirmed that all trips of sand escavated from the borrow-pit were all put in use into the ongoing Umuahii construction.

Also, he reaffirmed the family’s poise in the growth and development of the community and humanity.

The President General of Umuahii Community, Hon Prince Ugonna Achuko, in his assertion, lauded Eze Osuji, Prince Charles, and the entire Igwe’s household for thinking for the well-being of the people.

He explained that the family has been a support system for the inhabitants of Umuahii through charity works and alleviation programs, and now, road construction.

Achuko, who took the pressmen round the area, submitted that both men and women, especially the youths, are so elated on the development.

The former Development Centre Cordinator also voiced out that road has been a major need to the community, until indigenes in diaspora mobilized funds and starting work on the road from the bridge to Ahia-ututu market, before the royal household took over from there to the boundary, Ogwa.

“To me, this is sort of means onye Eze and his Chidren are giving back to the people. Our job and my role as the PG are to supervise and make sure things go simultaneously.

“Both our sons in the diaspora and Igwe have spent millions of naira on this road project, so the best any right thinking indigene should do is to support in any way possible, not fabricating falsehood or pointing fingers.

“I thank HRH Eze Osuji and his children for this rare act of community service and show of genuine love for the people,” Achuko averred.

On the other hand, residents and indigenes of Umuahii have lauded the initiative, attributing it as timely and transformative.

Many expressed optimism that the road, upon completion, would enhance mobility, attract investment, improve access to markets and social services, and significantly raise the standard of living in the community.

Engr. Chigozie Iwunze, the home chairman, Umuokwere-ehiji family, hinted that it was first of its kind to see a traditional ruler and his family construct a road for a community without any government aid.

Iwunze highlighted that not only is it a solid construction, but with gutters on both sides to combat the erosion menace ravaging the enclave.

Mr. Anosirike Patrick, among other natives could not contain their joy, even as they assured to give the Eze the necessary support to enable a seamless work.

Earlier in an interview session, a youth leader in Umuahii, Chibueze Onwueme confirmed that the youths have been supervising the sand excavation at the borrow-pit as well as making sure that all is channeled to the construction site.

“Anyone that says sand was diverted elsewhere is simply an enemy of the community. Every trip of sand was paid for by Eze Osuji’s family for the course of the Umuahii road construction. The youths are fully alert and can confirm the quality jobs ongoing. This is what we need, growth and development, “said Chibueze.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the engineer in charge, Engr. Emeka Agu affirmed that so far, from the earthworks, they have not encountered any challenge to militate against a speedy quality job.

“There is no challenge. The work is moving smoothly, the sponsors are very ready to get the work done and at a specific time frame.”

Moreso, the engineer stated that it is not an easy task for an individual or family to construct a 4km road without delay.

While maintaining quality job delivery, he was optimistic that before March 2026, they would be done with asphalting since they were almost done with the earthworks.

