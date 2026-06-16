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Ekpe Salutes Ngor Okpala ADC On Emergence as Apex Leader

*Calls for Unity, Sacrifice,Commitment.

The new Apex Leader of African Democratic Congress, ADC,Ngor Okpala LGA,Imo State, Chief Henry Ekpe has thanked the Leadership and members of the Party in the LGA for his emergence and their support as the Apex Leader of the party in the LGA.

Ekpe made this call in a meeting he hosted for an Interactive and Brainstorming session with the Eleven Ward Apex Leaders in his house,which was also attended by the LGA Chairman, Sir Emeka Amajirionwu.

The Ward Apex Leaders present in the meeting were Chief John Eke(Ward 6),Ezinwa Chigozie Okereke(Ward 4) who was bereaved and sent message,Chief Obed Nwogu(Ward 3) Sir Chief Ihejirika(Ward 2) Hon Casmire Anele(Ward 11) Nze Charles Nkwocha(10),Bar Chief Kingsley Nzeamechi(Ward 8) who called in from Abuja,Dr Nwauju(Ward1) Hon Emma Maxcut Okereafor(Ward 9) Hon Kingsley Odionyemma(Ward 5) represented by Lady Leticia Okere, State Deputy Woman Leader ADC and Chief Emuka(Ward7).

Chief Ekpe charged all the Leaders to remain focused and Committed, adding that Apex Leadership Caucus is the Conscience of the party in the LGA and demands a lot of sacrifices because the success and failure of the party depends on their direction to the members in the Wards. .

The Apex Leader vowed to give his best but stressed that his success would depend on the amount of cooperation and support of the Leaders in the Wards.

“We must live by example by showing our members the way forward, which is by working hard for the party in our Wards and in which ever position we may find ourselves” Ekpe said.

The Apex Leader disclosed that Reconciliation is very important now,because after Party primaries during election seasons there are usually little internal disagreements and appealed to the Leaders to begin the fencing-mending in their various Wards now before the LGA sets up a Reconciliation Committee.

He also called on aggrieved party members to sheath their swords as all members can not win at the same time, pleading that tomorrow is another day which could be y another’s turn to win.

On behalf of the Eleven Ward Apex Leaders,Chief Obed Nwogu assured that the Caucus of Leaders will work with the new Apex Leader,Chief Henry Ekpe to move the party forward and lead the party peacefully by carrying every body along,describing Chief Ekpe as a first class loyal party man and experienced in party affairs.

Chief Ekpe,who takes over from Prof Jude Njoku,who left the Party, was announced the Apex Leader in the Ngor Okpla ADC LGA Office,Umuowa, Airport Juction, during a Leadership meeting attended by the Leaders, LGA Executive and Ward Officers.

The motion was moved by Chief John Eke,and unanimously suppoted by the entire House.

Chief Henry Ekpe is an experienced Polician who had served in various capacities, both in the LGA,State and National levels.

He was a Treasurer of Peoples Democratic PDP Ngor Okpala LGA , a former Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Imo State, a former Deputy National Financial Secretary,PDP, Wada Plaza,Abuja,as well as former Member Presidential Campaign Council.

He is presently the Secretary General, Rebuild Imo Movement.

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