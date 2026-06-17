PMAN,Imo State Chapter hosts World Music Day, Sunday .

Spread the love

PMAN hosts World Music Day, Sunday .

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN Imo State Chapter led by governor Koko NwaJesus will this Sunday, June 21st 2027host the World Music Day in grand style at Odagu street, Owerri. In a release signed by the Public Relations Manager of PMAN Ambassador Austin Madu, the Union invites all Imolites and lovers of entertainment to attend the celebration for maximum entertainment. He said the event will be a gathering of all Imo musicians both the young and the old, the budding stars and the legends of the music industry. Also expected are top Comedians and Nollywood Stars from across Imo State and beyond. Throwing more light, the Veteran Journalist informed that the event will feature presentations of awards to few Imolites in appreciation of their Germaine Contributions to the growth of the music and entertainment industry in the State. They include, Rt Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu and Prince Dr Alex Mbata, ABM global to mention but three. Chief Dansach Opara, leader of the Oriental Brothers International Band and Bro Laz of the Voice of the Cross will feature as Special guest Artists at the programme with an avalanche of other super Stars that will entertain guests at the World Music Day celebration.

About The Author