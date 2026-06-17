Spread the love

IMO L.G.A. CHAIRMEN AT WAR WITH COUNCILLORS OVER ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF PROJECT FUNDS, HIGH HANDEDNESS

AS COUNCIL BOSSES GET IMPEACHMENT THREAT

BY OKEY ALOZIE

Fresh controversy has emerged in Imo Local Government Areas following the public call for accountability over funds for special projects and allocations received by Executive Chairmen and Councilors which is generating crisis in the Local Government Areas between legislators and the executive arm of government.

Information revealed that the councilors of local government areas are now raising eyebrow and pointing accusing fingers on the chairmen for not living up to the expectation of the people, on the handling of special project funds meant for rural grading, rehabilitation of markets and handling of constituency projects. The worst hit is Onuimo Local Government Area and some local government areas in Orlu zone where the aggrieved councilors and concerned citizens of the place have vowed to report their council chairman to the governor over for alleged mismanagement of LGA funds.

There are secret moves according to source to impeach the chairmen who are allegedly diverting council funds to their personal use.

Findings revealed that the chairmen are being accused to have cornered most of the allocation funds for their family use. It was reported that under a year, some chairmen now have houses in different parts of the country, even abroad.

It was also alleged that some chairmen arrogate powers to themselves and control the council affairs as if they are sole administrators. The give council appointments to their family members, and their wives serves as vice chairman of the council.

However, some of the LGA Executive Chairmen who were contacted for reaction on this issue, blasted the councilors for pointing false accusations on them, adding that the councilors themselves are corrupt. The chairmen reported that most councilors are mismanaging the funds given to them for constituency projects.

About The Author