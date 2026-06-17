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THE NAPOLEON OF UMUDIBIA?

When Community Representation Gives Way to Personal Rule

A host community cannot be built on exclusion. It cannot be governed through unilateral appointments. And it certainly cannot prosper when the voices of its constituent communities are treated as inconveniences rather than stakeholders.

By Nze Emmanuel Ehirim

George Orwell’s Animal Farm remains one of the most enduring political commentaries ever written.

At the centre of that classic work stood Napoleon, a leader who gradually transformed collective leadership into personal authority.

What began as a struggle for shared ownership eventually became a system where one individual increasingly determined outcomes for everyone else.

Many residents of Umudibia Autonomous Community in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, may find the comparison uncomfortable.

Yet recent developments surrounding engagement between Orashi Petroleum Development Company Limited and Umudibia have raised troubling questions about representation, accountability and the future of community governance.

The issue is not oil. The issue is not development. The issue is not even Orashi Petroleum.

The issue is whether one individual possesses the authority to decide who speaks for an entire autonomous community.

A MEETING THAT SHOULD HAVE UNITED THE COMMUNITY

On June 15, 2026, officials of Orashi Petroleum visited Umudibia Autonomous Community as part of ongoing engagements relating to petroleum operations and host-community structures.

Such meetings are important. The Petroleum Industry Act recognizes host communities as critical stakeholders in oil and gas operations.

The success of any Host Community Development Trust depends largely on legitimacy, transparency and community ownership.

Ordinarily, a meeting of such significance should inspire confidence. Instead, it appears to have deepened concerns among many stakeholders.

According to participants, the engagement was held at the traditional ruler’s palace rather than in a community hall or public square where broader participation might have been encouraged.

Attendance reportedly consisted largely of palace loyalists, selected individuals and a limited number of community officials.

What happened next appears to have generated the greatest controversy.

Reports from the meeting indicate that representatives to a liaison structure intended to interface with Orashi Petroleum were allegedly announced through unilateral appointments.

Even more controversial was the reported decision of the traditional ruler to assume the position of chairman of the body.

Whether legally permissible or not, the action immediately raised concerns among stakeholders who questioned both the process and the legitimacy of the appointments.

WHO OWNS UMUDIBIA?

This is the question that lies at the heart of the controversy. Does Umudibia belong to one man or does it belong to all the communities, families, villages and citizens that constitute the autonomous community?

The answer should be obvious. No traditional ruler owns an autonomous community. No elected official owns an autonomous community. No institution owns an autonomous community.

Leadership exists to serve the people. It does not exist to replace them.

The various constituent communities within Umudibia have their own recognised leadership structures, elected representatives, family heads, professionals, women leaders, youth leaders and stakeholders.

These structures exist for a reason. They provide legitimacy. They provide consultation. They provide accountability.

Any process that bypasses those structures risks creating the impression that representation has become a privilege granted by one individual rather than a right exercised by the people.

THE WALKOUT THAT SHOULD NOT BE IGNORED

Perhaps the most significant development from the meeting was the reported decision by members of the Umukoto delegation to reject the process and walk out.

Such actions are rarely taken lightly. Walkouts usually occur when participants believe that their concerns are not being heard or that outcomes have already been predetermined.

The reported refusal to sign documents associated with the process should serve as a warning signal to everyone involved.

It signals a growing crisis of confidence. And confidence is essential to the success of any host-community arrangement.

Ignoring such concerns will not make them disappear. Dismissing them as opposition will not solve them. Suppressing them will only magnify them.

THE PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ACT ENVISIONS COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

One of the principal objectives of the Host Community Development Trust framework established under the Petroleum Industry Act is to create structured participation by host communities.

The framework recognises that sustainable development requires inclusion. It recognises that communities must have ownership of decisions affecting their future.

It recognises that legitimacy cannot be imposed. It must be earned. When community representatives are perceived as handpicked rather than nominated by their constituencies, the credibility of the entire process comes into question.

When constituent communities feel excluded, trust deteriorates. When trust deteriorates, conflict becomes more likely.

THE COST OF EXCLUSION

History has repeatedly demonstrated that exclusion is expensive.

Across the Niger Delta, many disputes between oil companies and host communities did not begin because communities opposed development.

They began because communities felt ignored. People who feel excluded from decision-making eventually seek alternative ways to make their voices heard.

Those alternatives often include petitions, protests, demonstrations, litigation and prolonged disputes.

No responsible leader should wish for such outcomes. No responsible company should ignore the warning signs.

No responsible government should wait until tensions escalate before encouraging dialogue.

TRADITIONAL LEADERSHIP IS NOT ABSOLUTE POWER

Traditional institutions play an important role in preserving culture, promoting unity and maintaining social order.

However, traditional leadership in modern democratic society is most effective when it is consultative rather than authoritarian.

A traditional ruler derives respect from the people. That respect grows when leadership is inclusive. It weakens when leadership appears unilateral.

The greatest traditional rulers in history were not those who silenced their people. They were those who listened to them. Leadership is strongest when it persuades. It is weakest when it compels.

A BETTER WAY FORWARD

The situation remains entirely recoverable. The first step is to broaden consultation.

Every constituent community within Umudibia should be allowed to nominate its own representatives.

The process should be transparent. The criteria should be public. The decisions should be collective.

Secondly, a community-wide stakeholders’ forum should be convened where concerns can be openly discussed.

Thirdly, Orashi Petroleum should engage directly with all segments of the community rather than relying exclusively on a narrow group of intermediaries.

Finally, all parties should remember a simple truth:

A Host Community Development Trust belongs to the host community.

It does not belong to the traditional ruler. It does not belong to the company. It belongs to the people.

THE BIRTH OF AN EMPEROR OR A MOMENT OF REFLECTION?

The events of June 15 present Umudibia with an important choice.

The community can continue down a path where decisions affecting everyone are increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few.

Or it can embrace a more inclusive approach built on participation, consultation and legitimacy.

History teaches that communities thrive when leadership is shared. They struggle when leadership becomes personalized.

The people of Umudibia deserve representation not appointment.

They deserve consultation not imposition. And they deserve a future where development is built on consensus rather than decree.

The question therefore remains: Is Umudibia witnessing the emergence of a new model of community engagement? Or is it witnessing the birth of an emperor?

Only the actions that follow will provide the answer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nze Emmanuel Ehirim is a Corporate Communications Practitioner, public affairs commentator and community development advocate.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nze Emmanuel Ehirim Social Justice Foundation, and writes extensively on governance, leadership, accountability, social justice and sustainable development.

About The Author