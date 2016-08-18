Imo Born Musician, Chris Douglas Encourages Youths To Embrace Agriculture

An Imo State born music artist, Offor Chris Douglas, popularly known Mr. OCD, has encouraged Igbo youths to embrace agriculture holistically for food security and employment adding that when youths are meaningfully engaged social vices will be things of the past as peace prosperity and development will reign in Igbo society.

Chris Douglas made the call in an interview with Trumpeta Extravaganza in Owerri recently, informing the general public of his album: “Economic Downfall which said would be unveiled soon.

Mr. OCD, who insisted that when youths who are both future and today’s leaders engage meaningful ventures like instead of hoping on white-collar jobs that hardly come by, they will be self employed, happy and progressive, he used the forum to remind government politicians and the affluent class, of the need to create admissible grounds to encourage the youth to easily venture in agriculture, “If there is regular supply of electricity in Igboland, including allocation of lands to those who have none and the provision of fertilizer to youths who are eager and willing to be productive, insecurity, hunger, poverty will reduce drastically in our society”.

The human rights crusader, thus explained that he was inspired to record the music “Economic Downfall” considering the dwindling economy in Imo State an ugly situation he regretted, is telling adversely on poor Imolites who he said were relegated to the backdrop through bad leadership, occasioned by greed selfishness, hatred, incompetency and indiscipline.

He affirmed that “Economic Downfall” is similar to his previous works noting that it borders on youth rejuvenation and love for our society, explaining that his fans are free to download his work on the internet.

He regretted that in Igboland, the rich have continued to get richer when the poor have continued to get poorer while the society is degenerating. as he enjoined youths not to give up in life, the society will bounce back again economically, urging them to always fear God and love mankind.