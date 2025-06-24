Alleged Revelation of  Uzodimma’s Plan for Owerri Zone APC Senate Ticket, Ngor Okpala Party Members Back Call for Council Leader’s Suspension

… Laud Obiangwu Community Over No Confidence Vote on Him

As the ripples generated by the alleged revelation made by the Councillor representating Obiangwu/Ezemba Ward, in Ngor Okpala Legislative Council, and Leader of the Council, Hon Chibuike Agbugba, alleging that Gov Hope Uzodimma, has ceded 2027 Owerri Zone Senate ticket,to Prince Alex Mbata, continues to resonate, some members of the party risen in support of calls for his suspension.

The party members who spoke yesterday under condition of anonymity based on the seeming sensitive nature of the issue, opined that disciplinary action needed to be taken against him, because many grevious consequences trailing his actions, prominent among which was the bismirching of the governor’s name and image, and crisis and confusion it may unleash on the party.

It would be recalled that during a community meeting of the people of Obiangwu Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala Local

Government

Area, Imo State, Sunday, 22 June, 2025, one of the issues that was tabled and discussed was that of the unending dropping of the name of Gov Hope Uzodimma by their lawmaker.

They had alleged that he was deployed that tactic to bolster his desperate ambition to hijack the community’s town union structure, and purse.

And it happened that one of the name dropping incidents did not only manage to somehow surface publicly, but also turned out to be very controversial,due to its contents. The content in question was the allegation he made in a voice call note in a chat with one of the leaders of the community, he was allegedly trying to woo to his camp, that Gov Uzodimma told him and other Legislative Council Leader’s from across the state in confidence, that he has ceded APC Owerri Zone Senate to Prince Alex Mbata. He further alleged that the governor didn’t stop there, but equally instructed them to start working with him.

Following the replaying of that voice note at the Sunday meeting, the community did not waste time in vociferously condemning their councillor’s action, but went further to call for disciplinary action to be taken against him, because of potential harm his action posed to the governor,APC and Ngor Okpala LGA.

Speaking on the issue the party members who bared their minds on it, stated that they were in total agreement with both the action of the community in openly condemning him,and calling for disciplinary action to be meted on him.

According to them, he deserves to be punished not only to serve as deterrence against making such,provocative,careless, damaging and betraying utterances in future, but also to serve as warning against future would be offenders.

They equally stated that meting out disciplinary action against him, would also help convince the party faithful,particularly in Ngor Okpala, that his allegation was a only a figment of his imagination, and not a directive from the governor; as well as calm the frayed nerves of the party members, and people of Ngor Okpala who, are already feeling bad over the alleged decision of the governor.

According to the visibly aggrieved APC faithful, though there were so many reasons why he should not be allowed to go scot free, betraying the trust put in his office and person by both the governor and those he’s holding their mandate in trust ,remains the worst of them all.

They stressed that as a result of that failure he has not only brought the name and office of the governor into disrepute and ridicule, but also seriously wounded the sense of belonging of the party faithful in Ngor Okpala in the party, triggering a developing wave of disenchantment and loss of faith in the ruling party.

According to them, since 1999 Ngor Okpala LGA has never produced Senator, never produced Deputy Governor, Speaker of Assembly, or Governor.

However, they stressed, given the governor’s obvious love for the area, there was a growing feeling prior to this allegation that he may end the council’s long standing marginalization in Owerri Zone, by ceding APC Senate ticket to someone from there,but presently that feeling has received serious jolt as a result of the lawmaker’s allegation, leading to helplessness and loss of faith.

The party members noted that unless urgent and clears steps are taken to halt this emerging scenario it may snowball into crisis, since party faithful in the area may decide to turn against the party and all its interests in the future, especially in the 2027 general elections.