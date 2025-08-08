Obstruction Wahala! ENTRACO Task Force, Keke Drivers Clash

..Many Injured Over Parking Arrangement In Owerri

By Okey Alozie

Many were said to have sustained serious injury during the clash between Imo Entraco and Keke Bus Drivers on Tuesday 5th of August 2025 along Wetheral road, Owerri. Our roving reporter observed that the two parties were physically seen exchanging blows. Their fight led to a serious traffic jam and made commuters to stay longer than necessary on the road.

The cause of the fight as we gathered is not unconnected with obstruction.

An eye witness account revealed that Entraco task force group arrested a Keke Bus Driver along Wetheral road (near St Molumba Catholic Church) for parking wrongly to carry passenger. The Keke Bus Driver who was arrested, along the line, refused to obey the taskforce group, and as a result there was fight between them. Other Keke Bus Drivers who saw what was happening came up to rescue their colleague and this led to the escalation of the trouble.