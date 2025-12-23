Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ahiajoku Event Has Come To Stay, Says Ray Emeana

‎…Assures Imolites Of Memorable Show Next Year

‎

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo .

‎

‎The Director General of Ahiajoku Center in lmo State, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana during the week has made a promise to people of Imo State that in the next quarter of 2026, the proposed Ahiajoku Lecture series will hold with all the necessary people for the event in attendance and same purpose achieved.

‎

‎Emeana stated this while speaking to journalists in his office in Owerri.

‎

‎

‎He noted that the postponed Ahiajoku Lecture series is going to be held in the next quarter of coming year 2026 and the same porpoise will be achieved. According to him, Ahiajoku has come to stay and adding that by the grace of God it will not be disrupted again.

‎

The Owerri North born politician said that the reason for the postponement was as a result of insecurity and economic challenge that faced the country at the time the first date was fixed.

‎

‎ He noted that due to the sentence handed to the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which the whole South East was charged up, the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in his wisdom, decided to put a stop to the event to ensure the needed target of the event was recorded.

‎

‎Hon Emenaa further stated that Ahiajoku is going to be an annual event which is going to be an event that is going to shape and model the younger generation in years to come.

‎

‎”We have a good version for Culture in lmo State and Ahiajoku is going to play a vital role in making sure that our Youths can have young Ahiajoku lecture series where youths also participate in the lecture as to teach their contemporary across the globe”.

‎

‎”Ahiajoku center with the way we are packaging it will be a place that is going to employ sons and daughters of lmo State and take them off the streets to make them better citizens of the country.

‎

‎”Before now, no body can enter the compound due to the place being over taken by weeds, dangerous elements, with leaking roof , but since we took over the place, we now have a steady power supply and things are happening here. By the grace of God, next Ahiajoku lecture series event will be mind blowing”.

‎

‎He further stated that the lecturer for the 2025 Ahiajoku lecture series will still be the same as all the necessary arrangements for that effect is intact and still ongoing.

‎

‎” And the south east governors who indicated interest are still communicating and things are going to come out as planned for the intellectual harvest coming soon “.

‎

‎According to Nze Ray, before now, people think that Ahiajoku is a traditional and unholy, where only yams are being celebrated, but that’s very wrong, the event is a harvest of the Igbo Culture and the roots of our history “.

‎He noted that the topic is selected according to the pressing need and challenges facing Nigeria and Igbo land during the time that the event is taking place.

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

‎

