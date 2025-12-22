Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

CHARLES ORIE FOUNDATION FOUNDER AND STAKEHOLDERS VISIT IMO PRISONS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE, OWERRI

As part of its core values of sharing love and reaching out to all Imolites, the Founder of the Charles Orie Foundation, Chief Charles Orie, on 19th December 2025, visited several institutions, one of which was the Imo State Prisons and Correctional Centre, Owerri. The visit made a significant impact on the lives of several inmates who had been languishing behind bars long after their due release dates.

During the visit, Chief Orie met with prison officials, who graciously granted the Foundation the opportunity to review the cases of inmates identified as eligible for release. His intervention led to the immediate release of several individuals who had either been wrongly detained or had already completed their sentences.

The Foundation’s visit and activities during this festive season further highlight the importance of community involvement in promoting justice and rehabilitation. Sanitary materials such as soaps, creams, toiletries, and other essential items were distributed to female inmates. Food items including beans, rice, and other provisions were also generously donated by the Foundation’s team.

This intervention represents Chief Orie’s humble way of using his voice and influence to speak against the continued detention of individuals simply because they could not afford to pay fines or lacked access to proper legal representation.

The Imo State Controller of Correctional Services, Prince Udoka Chinaka, expressed appreciation to the Charles Orie Foundation for its visit and for settling court fines that led to the release of seven inmates (one woman and six men) who were serving various sentences.

The Charles Orie Foundation remains a truly community-driven initiative, committed to advocating for the rights of marginalized groups, promoting prison reforms, and creating lasting impact in the lives of people.

A true testament to humanity and compassion.

