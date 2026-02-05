Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

IMO @ 50: UZODIMMA’S ACHIEVEMENTS MATCH FOUNDING FATHERS’ DREAMS -HON RICHARD OTTIH

As felicitations continue to pour in on the celebration of the golden Jubilee anniversary of the creation of Imo State, 1976-2026, the Chief Executive Officer of Richard Ottih Humanitarian Foundation, Hon. Ugochukwu Richard Ottih, has described governor Hope Uzodimma as a proactive leader whose achievements match the founding fathers dreams.

In a goodwill message sent across to the Governor on the celebrations, Ottih, fondly known as “Kpakpando 1 of Awa ancient kingdom”, noted that the golden jubilee of Imo State could not have come at a better time than under the administration of Governor Uzodimma.

He explained that Uzodimma’s developmental strides visibly align with the dreams, aspirations, and vision of the founding fathers and past leaders of the state.

He said, “Today, Imo State stands proudly as a massive construction site, with critical infrastructure development evident across the length and breadth of the state”.

Hon. Ottih also commended the Governor for the restoration of peace, security, and orderliness, which he said, has repositioned Imo as a safe and welcoming environment for residents, investors, and visitors alike.

In the same vein, he applauded the renewed attention given to education, especially the establishment and accreditation of the Imo State University of Science and Innovation, Omuma, a landmark achievement that he expressed delight to have the capacity of securing the future of the youth of Imo State.

In further acknowledging Uzodimma’s giant strides, Hon Richard Ottih opined that the Governor is compassionate and all his policies are worker-friendly, noting that civil servants, pensioners, and the general workforce of Imo State have not been left behind.

“The prompt payment of salaries and pensions, as well as the implementation and payment of the new minimum wage, clearly demonstrate a leadership that values dignity of labour”.

According to Hon. Ottih, celebrating Imo State at 50 under this administration is itself a celebration of purposeful leadership, as the Governor’s achievements stand tall as milestones worthy of jubilation.

Therefore, he prayed that God continues to bless, strengthen, and guide governor Uzodimma with wisdom, good health, as he continues to steer Imo State toward greater heights.

In a related development, Ottih extended warm congratulations to the First Lady of Imo State, Her Excellency, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma on her well-deserved recognition as Daily Sun First Lady of the Year 2025.

He described the award as a fitting tribute to her compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of women, children, and the less privileged across Imo State.

Hon. Ottih eulogized her as a loving and dependable wife to the Governor and a caring mother to all Imolites, whose grace and supportive role continue to add value to governance in the state.

