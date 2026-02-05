Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Attorney-General Hails Gov. Uzodimma On Imo @ 50th Anniversary

On behalf of my family, Management and Staff of the Ministry of Justice, Imo State, I join the entire people of Imo State to felicitate our pragmatic Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Hope Uzodimma, CON, on this momentous celebration of the golden Jubilee anniversary of our dear IMO STATE.

This event offers a moment for reflection on our collective journey; the strides made; the challenges encountered; and the opportunities that lie ahead. It is also a time to recommit ourselves to the ideals of unity, good governance, inclusive development, and sustainable progress for the benefit of present and future generations.

Through divine providence, the State has thrived in all sectoral reforms, policies and programmes.

I specially doff my cap for the Governor Uzodimma’s led administration of which I formed part thereof which under his watch, Imo State has witnessed tremendous improvements in key sectors of the economy.

His commitment to the betterment of the State cannot be overemphasized.

As we celebrate this Golden Age of our beloved State, I make bold to say, congratulations, Onwa Oyoko for leading us selflessly and in the right paths.

May unity of purpose, oneness, vision, greater focus reign supreme in your God given administration.

Long live Imo State of Nigeria.

Signed:

Hon. Barr. Paul Obinatu

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State.

About The Author