Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo @50; Uzodimma, Late Mbakwe, Ike Nwachukwu, Udenwa, Ohakim, Okorocha, Others Receive Special Award

One of the greatest highlights of the celebration of Imo @50 by the Imo State Government is the conferment of special awards to prominent citizens of the state and others who made an impact in the growth of the state.

According to a statement made public by the chairman of the Planning Committee and Secretary of the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the first civilian governor of Old Imo State, Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe of blessed memory and the incumbent are to get the highest award.

According to the statement available to Trumpeta, other former governors like Chief Achike Udenwa and Dr Ikedi Ohakim are on the list.

The statement reads; IMO STATE GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPROVAL FOR THE CONFERMENT OF IMO STATE STAR HONOURS

His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, Governor of Imo State, has approved the underlisted distinguished personalities for the conferment of Imo State @ 50 Star Honours, in recognition of their exceptional service, enduring legacy, and outstanding contributions to the growth, development, culture, governance, and global image of Imo State.

The honours, instituted as part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee of Imo State, celebrate both living legends and revered departed heroes whose lives and works have helped shape the destiny of the State across generations.

The recipients approved by His Excellency for conferment of honours under the respective categories listed below are as follows:

A) Golden Star Governor of Imo State

(GSGI)

Reserved for serving or former Governors who extraordinarily distinguished themselves in service to Imo State

H.E. Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe (Posthumous)

H.E. Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON

B) Grand Service Star of Imo State

(GSSI)

For exceptional service and contribution to the growth and development of Imo State

H.E Major-General Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu (rtd)

H.E. Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd)

H.E. Cmdre. James Aneke (rtd)

H.E. Chief Achike Udenwa

H.E. Chief Ikedi Ohakim

H.E. Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha

H.E. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme Ph.D, JSC

His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Emeka Kanu Uche, JP (Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria)

His Grace, The Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba (Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)

Posthumous:

H.E. Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

H.E. Admiral Adekunle Lawal

H.E. Brig. Gen. Sunday Adenihun

H.E. Cmdre. Amadi Ikwechegh

H.E. Cmdre. Anthony Oguguo

H.E. Chief Evan Enwerem

H. E. Col. Tanko Zubairu

Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, JSC

Chief Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu, CFR

Hon. Justice Ignatius Chukwudi Pats Acholonu JSC, CON

C) Distinguished Star of Imo State

(DSI)

For sustained impact in economic development, infrastructure, trade and investment

Prof. Michael J. C. Echeruo

Chief Leo Stan Ekeh

Prof. Maurice Iwu

Ambassador Kema Chikwe

H.R.H. Eze Godwin Osuji

Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR

Chief (Dr.) John Enyiogasi

Sir Mike Okiro, IGP (rtd.)

Rev. Fr. Prof. Emeka Emeakaroha

Dr. Walter Ofonagoro

Posthumous:

Senator Arthur Nzeribe

Dr. Benjamin Uzoukwu Nzeribe

Prof. George Obiozor

Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (K.O. Mbadiwe)

Chief Sir John Richard Anyaehie

H.R.H. Eze Pius Agwaramgbo

Chief Collins Obih

Chief Pascal Dozie

Chief Willie Anumudu

Nze Dr. Clement Maduako, MFR

Chief Emma Osigwe Nwogu

H.R.H. Eze Zeb Philips Nwosu

D) Art & Culture Star of Imo State

(ACSI)

For outstanding contributions to the arts, culture, heritage and social cohesion of Imo State

His Grace, The Most Rev. Anthony Valentine Obinna (Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri)

Sir Christogonus Ezebuiro Obinna (Sir Warrior)

Mr. Anayo Modestus Kanayo (Kanayo O. Kanayo)

Ms. Genevieve Nnaji

Ms. Rita Dominic-Anosike

Mr. Dan Satch Opara-Godwin (Kabaka)

Posthumous:

Flora Nwapa

E) Star of Innovation Award

(SIA)

For breakthrough ideas, projects and impact in technology, research, development or philanthropy

Dr. Sylvester Ugoh

Posthumous:

Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu

Dr. Basil Nnanna Ukaegbu

H.R.H. Eze Ben Obi

Mrs Maria Egu

F) Star of Youth Leadership

(SYL)

Chiamaka Nnadozie

These honours reflect the gratitude of a people and the resolve of the Imo State Government to immortalise excellence, sacrifice and service.

About The Author