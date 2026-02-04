Gov Hope Uzodimma invests over 5Billion Naira in rebuilding and rehabilitation of safe public pipeborne water and treatment plants in Imo State to International Standards,fourthy-six years after; by Chantel Adanna Chinyere the creation of Imo state; 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Gov Hope Uzodimma invests over 5Billion Naira in rebuilding and rehabilitation of safe public pipeborne water and treatment plants in Imo State to International Standards,fourthy-six years after the creation of Imo state;

Chantel Adanna Chinyere

Special Adviser Networking

The economic importance of pipeborne water to citizens is substantial and multifaceted. Access to reliable piped water can lead to improved health outcomes by reducing waterborne diseases, which in turn decreases healthcare costs and lost productivity. It also enables better hygiene and sanitation, fostering a healthier population that can contribute more effectively to the economy.

Moreover, having consistent water supply supports small businesses and local industries, such as food preparation, agriculture, and manufacturing, by ensuring their operations are not hindered by water shortages. It also reduces the time and effort spent fetching water from distant sources, allowing citizens, especially women and children, to engage in education, employment, or other productive activities.

Furthermore,pipeborne water enhances individual livelihoods, promotes economic stability, and contributes to overall community development, making it a vital asset for sustainable growth in IMO State.

Aware of all of these by Gov Hope Uzodimma on assumption as the Governor of Imo state and in line with the Imo state SURWASH program,the GIANT STRIDES OF HIS EXCELLENCY SENATOR HOPE UZODINMA IN IMO STATE WATER AND SEWERAGE CORPORATION since his assumption in office as the executive governor of Imo state (2020 TILL DATE) are as follows;

OTAMIRI HEADWORKS

The Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma on assumption of office in November 2020 visited Otamiri Headworks, known as Owerri Regional water Scheme and met the scheme at a deplorable condition. The water equipment then was in deteriorated and dilapidated state. Only two pumps were working at lowest efficacy because they were purchased and installed by late Governor Sam Mbakwe- 46 years ago. His Excellency promised to do something.

In 2021, he purchased and installed six (6) brand New vertical turbine pumps with modern soft starters and accessories, (3) three pumps at the low lift and (3) at the high lift at the cost of 450Million naira each. Gov Hope Uzodimma met the milestone requested by the United States of America International Development Agency (USAID) ,by this I mean Gov Hope equipped our local laboratory with all industrial gadgets, tallying well and ground industrial condition etc. This attracted the USAID to supply digital and modern laboratory equipment to our laboratory.

Today, our laboratory and treatment plants is of international standard that people all over Nigeria visit us for water testing/analysis.

The Governor constructed the road and tarred it from high lift to low lift. (photo and video attached and in the documentary published on Chantel Adanna Chinyere Tv YouTube channel and facebook page)

Gov Hope built a (4) four-bedroom flat for the security at the low lift.

He further constructed a perimeter fence at the high lift. Built a new gate and security building

The Governor rehabilitated staff quarters at the Otamiri Headworks. Photos and videos can testify. He installed solar system in the laboratory for steady power supply. Equipped our modern laboratory, provided machine to the physiochemical laboratory and micro-biological lab.

Governor Hope Uzodinma installed closed circuit television CCTV security monitor both at high lift and low lift. Solar street light, from Egbu road Chisco Bus terminal to low lift intake station. The old pumps that is the two dilapidated pumps were rehabilitated and joined with the purchase of three brand new soft starter, making it (5) five pumps at the low lift, (5) five pumps at the high lift. Now we have altogether (10) ten functioning pumps at the Headworks. (photo and video)

ORJI WATER SCHEME

His Excellency purchased and installed 40HP pumps at Orji water scheme with a brand new water starter panel. Rehabilitating 300KVA Transformer at Orji. (photo and video)

HEAD OFFICE OKIGWE ROAD, OWERRI

His Excellency gave us a befitting Head office and furnished with modern computer equipments, ICT rooms, server rooms, solar system light. Every office has its own computer desktop.

The Governor digitalised the Head office of Imo state water and sewerage cooperation.

This is one of the best achievements of His Excellency in our time. (photo and video)

Constructed Lactation room and equipped for nursing mothers who are members of staff of the cooperation.

UBOMIRI BOREHOLE WATER SCHEME

One of the giant strides achievement by His Excellency in this dispensation is the Rehabilitation of Ubomiri water scheme ;

Construction of one million gallon steel overhead tank,

Drilled and installation of 60HP pump

100KVA Generator set.

4) Fetching base in all the strategics at the village

5) Transformer rehabilitation/300KVA installations. (photo and video)

EGBEADA WATER SCHEME

Purchase and Installation of 40HP Pump and Rehabilitation

EKENGURU WATER SCHEME

Rehabilitation of Ekenguru Water Scheme.

ELUAMA ORLU BOREHOLE WATER SCHEME

Rehabilitation of 100,000 gallon EWT (steel tank)

Purchased, drilled and installation of 40HP pumps with soft starter etc.

Purchase 100KVA Gen set,

Pipelaying/Reticulations along Bishop Shanahan college area

Building of staff quarters three bedroom for Resident Engineers. (photo and video)

OLEME BOREHOLE WATER SCHEME

Purchased, drilled and installation of 20HP pump

100KVA generator with soft starter

Building/construction of water fountain in the strategic area of the town. (photo and video)

IMSU WATER SCHEME

Rehabilitation of IMSU Water Scheme ;

Perimeter fencing with gate

Building of One bedroom Staff Quarters,

Reticulation of Pipes to Hostels,

Building of Office with Generator Set,

Rehabilitation of 100,000 EWT(Steel Tank),

Installation of 200 KVA Transformer

