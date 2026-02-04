Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

RETIREMENT FEVER HITS

IMO WORKERS

Those with multiple certificates, false retirement documents may be prosecuted

By Okey Alozie

There is serious indication that good number of Civil Servants in Imo State will retire this month February, 2026.

Information revealed that many workers from various Ministries have overstayed in office and against this backdrop the government want them to be fish out without further delay.

Report has it that those who are due for retirement, will receive their letter as there will be no provision for extension any longer.

this paper gather that those with forged Certificates and retired documents from next month will face the full force of the Law as their names are being compiled by the authority.

It was allegedly that some Civil Servants forcified their age and credentials in order to stay long in the system.

Series of protest letters have been written to this effect, yet they refused to go because it was allegedly that heavy weight personalities were backing them.

Last year it was alleged that some workers do not have Authentic birth certificates. Many were said to have presented multiple birth certificates in their files.

The issue of forgery and mutilation has come to alarming rate.

Investigative report revealed that old men and women now dominate Imo Civil Service. Right now government is set to bring sanity in the system as we were told.

Those old men and women who have overstayed in the system may not get their pension and gratuity.

Moreover, the government may prosecute them.

Our source revealed that it the circular to this effect has been issued out to various Ministries and retirement fever is now catching those whose hands are not clean.

It could be recalled that leadership of the Labour Union in Imo State last year kicked against Extension adding that any workers who retire must go.

An expert who spoke to our roving reporter on this issue disclosed that it is against the Civil Service rule for a worker to continue in office after his or her retirement date.

The worst hit is Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) were it is suspected that some senior staff forged their certificates and other retirements documents to continue in service.

Information further revealed that SEMB officials who allegedly forged their certificate, refused to go for the biometric verification exercise conducted last year.

In addition, the service elongation given to teachers and Principals did not favour SEMB staff, yet some of them still want to over stay in service.

right now this retirement issue has caused a lot of crises in Secondary Education Management Board(SEMB).

Rancor, acrimony and unnecessary suspension have become the order of the day in that particular establishment, because many of the staff were alleged to have overstayed in the office as result, they are no more adding value to the system.

Many of them that were said to be having multiple age certificates are now in serious trouble.

