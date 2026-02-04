Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Game On Afrika Tournament Strengthens Grassroots Football & Cultural Ties

The Game On Afrika Tournament (GOAT) has recorded a successful maiden edition, establishing itself as a credible platform for grassroots football development and cultural exchange across Africa.

The tournament, created to connect African countries, Europe, and the global communities through football, held its first edition simultaneously in Nigeria and Ghana, from October to November 2025. The initiative provided young footballers from both countries with an opportunity to compete, gain exposure, and experience football beyond their immediate communities. The competition climaxed with an inter-country final in Ghana, where the Under 19 Nigeria GOAT Champions travelled to face their Ghanaian GOAT counterparts.

In a keenly contested match, the Nigerian team emerged victorious on Ghanaian soil, highlighting the competitive standard and organization of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview, Prince Nnaemeka Lawrence Nwankwo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Game On Afrika Tournament (GOAT) and its parent company, Game-On-Afrika-Limited (GOAL), described the maiden edition as a significant achievement and a landmark experience. According to him, the tournament successfully identified and showcased several promising football talents from Nigeria and Ghana.

Prince Nwankwo explained that the primary objective of the GOAT Tournament is to provide a structured platform for budding young African footballers to display their economic talents and abilities, while promoting cultural interaction and unity through sports. He noted that football remains a powerful tool for building bridges, and creating opportunities for youth development in order to get out of poverty.

Building on the success of the first edition, the 2026 second edition promises to be more expansive. Prince Nwankwo revealed that the finals of the next edition will be hosted in another African country, to be officially unveiled before the tournament kicks off.

With a clear focus on youth empowerment and cultural integration between the local and global communities, the ultimate GOAL of the Game On Afrika Tournament is to gain recognition as a growing force in African football, with the greatest hope of producing numerous Afrikan GOAT – Greatest Of All Time – in football and sports in general.

While having launch in Owerri with the Imo State Game-on-Afrka-Tournament, Mr. Neville Okere and the four Imo State born under 19 players that made it to the finals in Ghana on his way back to the United Kindom, Prince Nwankwo Praised the state coordinator’s effort and advised the players to be of good character.

