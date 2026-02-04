Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ahead APC Ward Congress in Imo; Party Leaders Move To Consolidate Power

Ahead the Congresses of the All Progressive Congress to elect new executives at all stages of the party, leaders in Imo State have commenced moves to consolidate their strongholds, especially at the grassroots.

The national office of the party early this week made public programs for the Congresses.

By the end of February, 2026 new ward officials would have emerged setting the tone for LGA and State Congresses.

Trumpeta learnt that most of the leaders are alarmed by the development forcing them to begin plans on how to have control of the structure.

A source in the party office on Okigwe road, Owerri, told Trumpeta that immediately the timetable came out, most of the influencial leaders are not just besieging but also calling the party officials to know about the program with a view to exercising control of who emerges.

“We at the state party office are slightly under pressure because some of the leaders are calling us to find out the process to enable them know what next on how to produce the officers” the source revealed.

The source who preferred anonimity further informed that most of those involved in the inquiry are leaders and those said to be interested in running for elective office come 2027.

A statement available from the party national office states that “APC Sets Nomination Fees for 2026 Congresses and National Convention Positions The official fees for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants contesting party positions at ward, local government, state, zonal, and national levels in the upcoming 2026 congresses.

“The fees, contained in the adjusted timetable signed by National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR, are as follows:

Ward Level

– Expression of Interest (all positions): ₦5,000

– Nomination Forms:

– Ward Chairman: ₦20,000

– Ward Secretary / Treasurer: ₦15,000 each

– Ward Vice Chairmen & Other Offices: ₦15,000 each

Local Government Area (LGA) Level

– Expression of Interest (all positions): ₦10,000

– Nomination Forms:

– LGA Chairman: ₦100,000

– LGA Vice Chairman: ₦50,000

– LGA Secretary / Treasurer / Other Offices: ₦50,000 each

State Level

– Expression of Interest (all positions): ₦50,000

– Nomination Forms:

– State Chairman: ₦1,000,000

– State Vice Chairman / Secretary / Treasurer / Other Offices: ₦500,000 each

Zonal Level

– Expression of Interest (all zonal offices): ₦100,000

– Nomination Forms (Zonal Officers): ₦200,000

National Level

– Expression of Interest (all positions): ₦100,000

– Nomination Forms:

– National Chairman: ₦10,000,000

– Deputy National Chairmen (North & South) / National Secretary: ₦7,500,000 each

– Other National Offices: ₦5,000,000 each

– NEC Members: ₦250,000 each

Special Discounts

Female aspirants, youths, and physically challenged persons are required to pay the full Expression of Interest fee but only 50% of the prescribed Nomination Fee for any position.

