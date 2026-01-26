Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Dr Innocent Atuogu Conferred as Dike Nze 1 of Akwakuma,as Eze David Onuegwunwoke Urges HIm TO Be Good Ambassador of The Community.

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

‎The traditional ruler of Akwakuma Autonomous Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State , HRM.Eze David Nnawuihe Onuegwunwoke “Eze Udo 111 of Akwakuma ” has conferred a Chieftaincy title on Dr Innocent Atuogu as Dike Nze 1 of Akwakuma Uratta Autonomous Community.

‎The Chieftaincy title was given to him during the coronation ceremony of the Eze Udo the 111 of Akwakuma Uratta Autonomous Community

‎Dr Atuogu is an international business m an who is based in New York City, he is also an illustrious Son of Akwakuma,who has empowered many sons and daughters of the community through his kind gesture and philanthropy.

‎Speaking during the occasion,the Royal father ,HRM. Eze Onuegwunwoke admonished the new Nze and others who received the chieftaincy title to be good ambassadors of the community,as he urged them to always lead by example and not to use their position to intimidate people around him.

‎He noted that the recognition is a testament of his vital contribution in the community.

‎HRM. Eze Onuegwunwoke is currently the Traditional Ruler of Akwakuma Autonomous Community Uratta , he ascended the throne under the watch of his Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma after the rain of his father who has joined his ancestors

‎In his acceptance speech,the Dike Nze 1 of Akwakuma Uratta Autonomous Community,Dr Innocent Atuogu, thanked the Eze for such recognition,as he promised to use his new position to uplift the community all to the glory of God.

‎He thanked all that came to rejoice with him in his time of celebration.as he said that he will continue to support the Eze Udo the 111 ,whenever the need arises.

