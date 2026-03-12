Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

2027 Imo East Senate Seat: Ikukuoma joins race, inaugurates Grassroots Movement/Media Team

A respected philanthropist and community leader, High Chief Dr. Summers Vitus Nwokie, ( akaji Ikukuoma Owerri Zone,) formally declared his intention to contest for the Senate seat representing the zone.

The announcement follows months of persistent appeals from community leaders, youth groups, professional associations, and grassroots stakeholders who had urged the widely admired figure to step forward and provide what they described as credible and people centered representation at the National Assembly..

Responding to the calls, High Chief Nwokie confirmed that he has accepted the challenge and will be participating in the race for Owerri Zone Senatorial seat.

Addressing supporters and well-wishers, the community leader, stated that his decision was carefully considered and driven by a strong sense of duty to the people of the zone.

According to him, the demand for responsive leadership and effective representation compelled him to heed the call.

“My decision to answer the call is borne out of a deep sense of responsibility to our people,” he said. “Owerri Zone deserves quality representation that prioritizes the welfare, development, and future of our communities.”

Continuing, High Chief Nwokie also used the opportunity to dismiss rumours circulating in certain quarters suggesting that he had withdrawn from the race.

He described such claims as false and misleading, reaffirming his full commitment to the contest and to the broader goal of delivering purposeful representation for the people of Owerri Zone.

“I want to make it very clear that I have not stepped down from this race,” he declared. “Rather, I am more determined than ever to work with our people to build a better and more prosperous Owerri Zone.”

His clarification was met with enthusiasm by supporters who view his candidacy as a credible alternative to the conventional political patterns many believe have slowed the progress of the zone.

As part of the activities marking the declaration, High Chief Nwokie inaugurated a major support platform, “Ikukuoma The Right Choice,” designed to serve as a grassroots-driven movement for mobilizing support across communities in Owerri Zone.

The group, which will coordinate advocacy and community engagement efforts, will be led by Comrade ND Opara.

In addition, a dedicated media team was also unveiled to manage communication, public engagement, and strategic information dissemination for the project.

Members of the support platform, drawn from various local government areas within the zone, pledged their commitment to mobilizing support and advancing the vision behind the Ikukuoma Senate project.

Charging the group, High Chief Dr. Nwokie urged them to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to the principles of service, unity, and people-oriented leadership.

“This movement must stand for integrity, unity, and genuine service to the people,” he stated. “Our goal is not just to win an election, but to build a platform that reflects the hopes and aspirations of our people.”

He further encouraged members to take the message of responsible leadership and inclusive development to every community within the zone.

Leaders of Grassroots Movement submitted the followings; the entry of High Chief Nwokie into the Senate race has already generated significant interest across both grassroots communities and political circles.

“Many supporters point to his longstanding record of philanthropy, community development, and consistent engagement with ordinary citizens as evidence of the leadership qualities they believe the zone requires at this moment.

“For them, his candidacy represents more than a political ambition; it symbolizes the possibility of a new style of representation rooted in sincerity, compassion, and accountability.

“Across towns and villages in Owerri Zone, conversations surrounding his declaration are gaining momentum, with many expressing optimism that his participation could mark the beginning of a fresh political chapter for the zone.

“With the formal declaration of his candidacy and the inauguration of an organized grassroots movement, the Ikukuoma Senate project has now entered a new phase.

“For High Chief Summers Vitus Nwokie, however, the declaration represents more than a political move. Supporters describe it as a response to what they consider a genuine call to service.

“As political engagement intensifies across Owerri Zone, one message is becoming increasingly clear among his supporters: the call for Ikukuoma’s leadership has grown stronger and he has answered it.”

About The Author