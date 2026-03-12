Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo Assembly Backs Ibeh’s Motion, Commends Uzodimma’s Security Interventions Across Communities …Beams Searchlight On Non-Resident Traditional Rulers

By Onyekachi Eze

In a clear demonstration of the cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in Imo State, lawmakers have commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for what they described as pragmatic security interventions across the State’s autonomous communities.

Rising from a motion moved by the member representing Obowo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Ibeh, the Imo State House of Assembly during plenary on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, applauded the governor for his efforts in restoring peace and tranquility across the State.

Ibeh noted that Imo State had previously faced severe security challenges which resulted in the breakdown of law and order, as well as the loss of lives and property.

According to him, the situation created widespread fear and insecurity among residents.

He, however, stated that Governor Uzodimma, through what he described as wisdom and divine guidance, promptly rose to the challenge by mobilizing both State and Federal security agencies to combat the menace, thereby restoring peace and security.

According to the Obowo lawmaker, the governor’s approach not only restored public confidence in government but also returned normalcy to both urban and rural communities.

Ibeh further expressed satisfaction that the recent deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic security measures to strengthen community policing across all autonomous communities in the State reflects the governor’s visionary leadership.

The former Speaker also remarked that the 2025 festive season was peaceful, noting that returnees celebrated freely without fear of harassment or insecurity.

“Currently, people enjoy relative peace, contrary to what we witnessed in 2020 when many of us had to hide in keke napep or rickety vehicles to move around,” Ibeh said.

In a related development, while the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in the governor for addressing the State’s security challenges, Ibeh expressed concern over the conduct of some traditional rulers in the State.

He acknowledged that traditional rulers play pivotal roles in maintaining peace, law and order in their communities, as stipulated by law.

However, he lamented that several traditional rulers have abandoned their communities for more than three months, thereby neglecting their statutory responsibilities and depriving their people of effective leadership.

The lawmaker recalled that Section 32 (f) and (g) of the Imo State Traditional Rulers Law mandates traditional rulers to perform advisory roles and support the security of their communities.

He further noted that Section 33 of the law requires that traditional rulers must reside within their communities and must formally notify the Executive Governor if they intend to be absent for more than seven days, stating the reasons for such absence, including health grounds where applicable.

According to him, abandoning the throne and remaining outside one’s community for over three months constitutes a grave violation of the law.

In their separate contributions, members of the House unanimously supported the motion and called for strict enforcement of the law governing traditional institutions in the State.

The House therefore resolved to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Uzodimma for his efforts in restoring peace, law and order in Imo State.

Lawmakers also urged the governor to constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate cases of traditional rulers who have abdicated their responsibilities by staying away from their communities for extended periods exceeding three months.

